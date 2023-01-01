Read full article on original website
healthcaredive.com
Omnibus bill restarts Medicaid checks, lowers Medicare physician pay cuts
A sweeping spending bill announced by Congress on Tuesday takes includes numerous changes to federal health policy, including easing Medicare provider pay cuts, restarting Medicare redeterminations and extending federal rural hospital programs. Lawmakers are rushing to speed up passage of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package as they near a...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
khn.org
Hundreds of Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds. Does Yours?
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
Medicaid Access Could Be Lost to Millions Come April — Here’s Why
The $1.7 trillion spending bill currently being considered by Congress could threaten Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans who enrolled in the health insurance program during the COVID-19...
Report Finds Millions of Families Reliant on Medicaid to Lose Health Care Coverage
A coalition of leading civil rights organizations released a report urging Congress to take immediate action and prevent millions of families from losing health care coverage. Coalition group members include UnidosUS, the NAACP, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, the Coalition on Human Needs, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the National Urban League, according to a release.
Cardiac monitoring firms to pay more than $44 million to resolve allegations of false claims act violations -U.S.
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - BioTelemetry Inc. and its subsidiary CardioNet LLC have agreed to pay $44.9 million to resolve allegations that they knowingly submitted claims to Medicare, TRICARE, the Veterans Health Administration and the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program for heart monitoring tests that were performed, in part, outside the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
WOLF
'Nobody works': Home Depot co-founder blames lack of labor force participation on 'socialism'
WASHINGTON (TND) — Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus recently expressed his fear that "socialism" has been blunting people's motivation to work. The civilian labor force participation rate has been steadily dropping since at least 2002 and is still recovering from the massive dip caused by COVID-19. At one point...
One-fifth of older adults with health concerns skip emergency care due to cost: research
Story at a glance Cost concerns prevent more than 20 percent of Americans between the ages 50 and 80 from seeking emergency medical care even when they think they may need it, according to a new study. Of the more than 2,000 older Americans surveyed, most reported concerns about the costs of emergency department visits.…
khn.org
ER Doctors Call Private Equity Staffing Practices Illegal and Seek to Ban Them
A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called corporate practice...
New California laws in 2023: Minimum wage increase, legal jaywalking and more
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
ScienceBlog.com
Health care is increasingly unaffordable for people with insurance
Health care is growing less affordable for U.S. adults—particularly women—with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). “In recent years, employer-sponsored health insurance has become less adequate in...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
COVID, workforce, financial issues confront senior living providers as 2023 starts, leaders say
“Our members are exhausted. And COVID is still here.”. That’s the situation facing senior living and other long-term care providers as 2023 begins, LeadingAge President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan and other industry leaders told McKnight’s Senior Living. Addressing the burnout plaguing existing employees while working to entice others to join the industry will be a major focus of providers as threats from the COVID-19 pandemic diminish somewhat but continue.
McKnight's
Defiant Sloan to nursing home critics: Address funding to tackle staffing challenge
The leader of one of the nation’s largest skilled nursing organizations Tuesday pushed back against a recent popular narrative about understaffing, reiterating concerns about Medicaid pay that continues to undercut provider efforts to recruit and retain workers. “Medicaid is woefully inadequate in every state, doesn’t cover the cost of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Women with employer insurance more likely to report unaffordability of care
(HealthDay News) — A higher proportion of women than men with employer-sponsored insurance (ESI) report that they are unable to afford needed health care, according to a research letter published in the Dec. 27 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Avni Gupta, MPH, and José A....
Wellvii and Care Daily Partner for Health at Home
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Wellvii, manufacturer of connected smart devices for health and wellbeing, today announced a partnership with Care Daily, a software technology company with AI-based Caregiver services for senior care, to bring integrated solutions for aging-in-place experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005097/en/ myWellvii Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
foodsafetynews.com
Policy brief covers border rejections due to food safety
An inability of some countries to meet food safety standards of other nations and the associated border rejections contribute to food loss and waste, according to an expert policy brief. The G20 is a forum of 19 countries and the European Union that address economic issues. It has a role...
allnurses.com
First Nursing Job: Considerations
Specializes in Cardiac Cath Lab. Has 3 years experience. With the abundance of nursing opportunities, it may seem overwhelming to begin the Job Search. Nurses can work in numerous settings, from outpatient clinics, schools, physician offices, camps, home healthcare, and nursing homes; however, this article will focus on nursing in the hospital setting. Starting as a nurse in a hospital is the more ‘traditional’ path, and although it does provide an excellent foundation for a career in this field, don’t be afraid to pursue those other settings if they truly entice you.
qhubonews.com
An increase in expenditures for COVID-19 testing is being seen by Medicare – by Anjeanette Damon
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to churn, Medicare spending on testing for the virus continued to increase in 2022...
Upworthy
New California law requires companies to post salary ranges in job listings for better transparency
Pay transparency is not a policy that many companies follow in today's world. However, a new California law has come as a relief to many job seekers and those who are underpaid. From now on, most Californian companies have to reveal their pay ranges to jobseekers upfront, reports CBS News. The new law is expected to help reduce the pay gap in the workplace.
