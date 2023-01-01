ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

healthcaredive.com

Omnibus bill restarts Medicaid checks, lowers Medicare physician pay cuts

A sweeping spending bill announced by Congress on Tuesday takes includes numerous changes to federal health policy, including easing Medicare provider pay cuts, restarting Medicare redeterminations and extending federal rural hospital programs. Lawmakers are rushing to speed up passage of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package as they near a...
Black Enterprise

Report Finds Millions of Families Reliant on Medicaid to Lose Health Care Coverage

A coalition of leading civil rights organizations released a report urging Congress to take immediate action and prevent millions of families from losing health care coverage. Coalition group members include UnidosUS, the NAACP, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, the Coalition on Human Needs, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the National Urban League, according to a release.
Reuters

Cardiac monitoring firms to pay more than $44 million to resolve allegations of false claims act violations -U.S.

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - BioTelemetry Inc. and its subsidiary CardioNet LLC have agreed to pay $44.9 million to resolve allegations that they knowingly submitted claims to Medicare, TRICARE, the Veterans Health Administration and the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program for heart monitoring tests that were performed, in part, outside the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Health care is increasingly unaffordable for people with insurance

Health care is growing less affordable for U.S. adults—particularly women—with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). “In recent years, employer-sponsored health insurance has become less adequate in...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

COVID, workforce, financial issues confront senior living providers as 2023 starts, leaders say

“Our members are exhausted. And COVID is still here.”. That’s the situation facing senior living and other long-term care providers as 2023 begins, LeadingAge President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan and other industry leaders told McKnight’s Senior Living. Addressing the burnout plaguing existing employees while working to entice others to join the industry will be a major focus of providers as threats from the COVID-19 pandemic diminish somewhat but continue.
McKnight's

Defiant Sloan to nursing home critics: Address funding to tackle staffing challenge

The leader of one of the nation’s largest skilled nursing organizations Tuesday pushed back against a recent popular narrative about understaffing, reiterating concerns about Medicaid pay that continues to undercut provider efforts to recruit and retain workers. “Medicaid is woefully inadequate in every state, doesn’t cover the cost of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Women with employer insurance more likely to report unaffordability of care

(HealthDay News) — A higher proportion of women than men with employer-sponsored insurance (ESI) report that they are unable to afford needed health care, according to a research letter published in the Dec. 27 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Avni Gupta, MPH, and José A....
The Associated Press

Wellvii and Care Daily Partner for Health at Home

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Wellvii, manufacturer of connected smart devices for health and wellbeing, today announced a partnership with Care Daily, a software technology company with AI-based Caregiver services for senior care, to bring integrated solutions for aging-in-place experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005097/en/ myWellvii Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Policy brief covers border rejections due to food safety

An inability of some countries to meet food safety standards of other nations and the associated border rejections contribute to food loss and waste, according to an expert policy brief. The G20 is a forum of 19 countries and the European Union that address economic issues. It has a role...
allnurses.com

First Nursing Job: Considerations

Specializes in Cardiac Cath Lab. Has 3 years experience. With the abundance of nursing opportunities, it may seem overwhelming to begin the Job Search. Nurses can work in numerous settings, from outpatient clinics, schools, physician offices, camps, home healthcare, and nursing homes; however, this article will focus on nursing in the hospital setting. Starting as a nurse in a hospital is the more ‘traditional’ path, and although it does provide an excellent foundation for a career in this field, don’t be afraid to pursue those other settings if they truly entice you.
Upworthy

New California law requires companies to post salary ranges in job listings for better transparency

Pay transparency is not a policy that many companies follow in today's world. However, a new California law has come as a relief to many job seekers and those who are underpaid. From now on, most Californian companies have to reveal their pay ranges to jobseekers upfront, reports CBS News. The new law is expected to help reduce the pay gap in the workplace.
CALIFORNIA STATE

