Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Mother Of Two Dies During Cosmetic Surgery Procedure, Family Seeks Answers
A young mother is dead and unanswered questions remain after a cosmetic surgery procedure left two children without a mother. On Oct. 20, 2021, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled from Hillsborough County, Florida, to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center
Val Demings Announces $18 Million in Federal Funds from Omnibus for Central Florida District
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., recently showcased her support for the federal omnibus which will send $18 million for public safety, health care, and the economy to her Central Florida district. $3,000,000 for OUC: Eight New High-Speed Charging Hubs for Electric Vehicles. $2,805,363 for LYNX: New Pine Hills Bus Transfer...
Florida couple gifted their missing engagement ring after it was flushed down the toilet decades ago
A Florida couple opened a decades-old gift Christmas morning after their engagement ring, which went missing over 20 years ago, was found in a toilet pipe at the in-laws' home.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Appropriations Bill Include Funds to Build New Courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale
U.S. Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., announced that the 2023 Appropriations bills released last week include an additional $55 million in funds needed for the construction of the new federal courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale, as well as more than $40 million in critical local projects secured by the congresswoman. The...
CBS News
Gov. DeSantis joins call to end health emergency
- Gov. Ron DeSantis last week joined 24 other Republican governors in asking President Joe Biden to end a COVID-19 emergency declaration that has helped lead to a surge in enrollment in Florida's Medicaid program. The governors sent a letter that urged Biden to allow a federal "public health emergency"...
Florida Gov. DeSantis begins second term with spotlight on presidential ambitions
When Ron DeSantis takes the oath of office on the steps of the Historic Capitol at noon on Tuesday, far more will be looming than his second term as Florida governor. His speech, along with his agenda, will be seen through the prism of a potential 2024 GOP presidential bid.
Newly released records show top DeSantis adviser used private email and alias to coordinate migrant flights
DeSantis has said the flights were designed to draw attention to the Biden administration’s southern border policies.
Rick Scott Donates Senate Salary to Charitable Organizations
Last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Ann Scott announced the donation of the senator’s third and fourth quarter salary to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Home Front Heroes of Lee County and the Collier County 100 Club. Since taking office in the U.S. Senate, Scott has donated his salary every quarter.
Sanguina Announces AnemoCheck Premium Subscription for 50% More Accurate Results
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Today Sanguina, Inc.(Sanguina), a wellness and diagnostic tool company with an emphasis on anemia screening, announces the AnemoCheck app Premium Subscription which offers users 50% more accurate results. AnemoCheck is the first non-invasive app that provides instant hemoglobin estimation through a ‘fingernail selfie’ (test). Over the past year Sanguina also conducted a study titled “Clinical and Real-World Evaluation of a ‘Fingernail Selfie’ Smartphone App For Non-Invasive, Individually-Personalized Estimation of Blood Hemoglobin Levels” to inform this development. Pre-print results can be viewed here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005144/en/ Sanguina’s AnemoCheck Premium Subscription (Graphic: Business Wire)
Meet the 2022 Southwest Florida Sports Awards All-Region Boys Cross Country Team members
The Naples Daily News and The News-Press are proud to announce the 12 members of the Boys Cross Country All-Region Team for the Southwest Florida Sports Awards, presented by Babcock Ranch to be held in person this spring. During the live awards show, these nominees will be honored, as the...
Comments / 0