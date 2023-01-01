ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Gov. DeSantis joins call to end health emergency

- Gov. Ron DeSantis last week joined 24 other Republican governors in asking President Joe Biden to end a COVID-19 emergency declaration that has helped lead to a surge in enrollment in Florida's Medicaid program. The governors sent a letter that urged Biden to allow a federal "public health emergency"...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Donates Senate Salary to Charitable Organizations

Last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Ann Scott announced the donation of the senator’s third and fourth quarter salary to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Home Front Heroes of Lee County and the Collier County 100 Club. Since taking office in the U.S. Senate, Scott has donated his salary every quarter.
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Sanguina Announces AnemoCheck Premium Subscription for 50% More Accurate Results

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Today Sanguina, Inc.(Sanguina), a wellness and diagnostic tool company with an emphasis on anemia screening, announces the AnemoCheck app Premium Subscription which offers users 50% more accurate results. AnemoCheck is the first non-invasive app that provides instant hemoglobin estimation through a ‘fingernail selfie’ (test). Over the past year Sanguina also conducted a study titled “Clinical and Real-World Evaluation of a ‘Fingernail Selfie’ Smartphone App For Non-Invasive, Individually-Personalized Estimation of Blood Hemoglobin Levels” to inform this development. Pre-print results can be viewed here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005144/en/ Sanguina’s AnemoCheck Premium Subscription (Graphic: Business Wire)

