ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Today Sanguina, Inc.(Sanguina), a wellness and diagnostic tool company with an emphasis on anemia screening, announces the AnemoCheck app Premium Subscription which offers users 50% more accurate results. AnemoCheck is the first non-invasive app that provides instant hemoglobin estimation through a ‘fingernail selfie’ (test). Over the past year Sanguina also conducted a study titled “Clinical and Real-World Evaluation of a ‘Fingernail Selfie’ Smartphone App For Non-Invasive, Individually-Personalized Estimation of Blood Hemoglobin Levels” to inform this development. Pre-print results can be viewed here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005144/en/ Sanguina’s AnemoCheck Premium Subscription (Graphic: Business Wire)

