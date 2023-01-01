Read full article on original website
Related
How Facebook's Demise Will Change Digital Advertising — and How Your Brand Can Adapt
Brands need to be nimble and adaptable in the post-Facebook world.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Getting Facebook page likes to leverage the benefits of the ever-growing Facebook for your business
Facebook has become one of the most popular social networking sites on the internet. It has over 1 billion active users, making it one of the most popular sites on the internet. It is also one of the most popular sites for business. Facebook has allowed small businesses to connect with customers and potential customers. It has also allowed big businesses to connect with customers and potential customers.
The Verge
Bring back personal blogging
In the beginning, there were blogs, and they were the original social web. We built community. We found our people. We wrote personally. We wrote frequently. We self-policed, and we linked to each other so that newbies could discover new and good blogs. I want to go back there. The...
How to scrub yourself off the internet
Much of your personal data can be found online from social media data to your address by simply doing a Google search, but there is a way to scrub all of your data.
Meta staff are hitting out at Mark Zuckerberg in Blind reviews because they think his metaverse obsession will 'single-handedly kill' the company
Staff at the Facebook and Instagram owner flooded Blind with negative comments about their CEO on the day he axed 13% of its workforce.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
2 Data-Sharing Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete From Your iPhone Immediately
There are a number of apps that are well-known data snatchers. In other words: they accumulate as much personal data as they can on you and turn around and (usually) sell it to advertisers. Even though the list of great offenders extends far beyond just two, if one of your New Year’s goals is to beef up your personal tech security, Tech Security Expert Irene Graham, co-founder of Spylix, shares a few major offenders to get you started. Here are two data-sharing apps security experts say you should delete from your iPhone immediately.
Tech Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App Everyone Should Stop Using In 2023
We are inching toward the start of a new year — and if you view this time as an opportunity to make a fresh new start, why not extend that to your tech habits? You aren’t the only one who feels like you spend way too much time on social media apps. If you feel overwhelmed by your social media consumption as of late and want to scale back, it can be a challenge to pick and choose which apps to keep and which to delete. Making that choice based on data security and privacy is one way to ensure you’re choosing wisely. Tech experts agree: this is the one social media app everyone should stop using in 2023.
The Truth About Temu, the Most Downloaded New App in America
Temu is the most downloaded new app in America. But it's also starting to develop a reputation for undelivered packages, mysterious charges, and incorrect orders.
Security Experts Agree: This Is The One Sharing Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off
Your iPhone’s shared settings can be incredibly convenient, but they can also pose huge security risks — which isn’t surprising given how you are submitting personal info to the world at large. Your best defense in this case is a strong offense that includes turning off certain shared settings to boost your tech security measures. Tech Specialist Vickers Carter, founder of MobileKoto, weighs in with the one shared setting you should always have turned off.
brytfmonline.com
Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple
One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
Android 14 could prevent your phone from losing internet access as it ages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Picture this: You unlock your (admittedly very old) phone one fine day to look something up on the internet, but you realize that most, if not all, websites just refuse to connect, throwing up security warnings instead. This very situation almost arose for phones running Android 7 or older in 2021, when a so-called root certificate expired. The problem could be averted thanks to a quirky way that Android handles such expired certificates, but Google is looking for a more permanent solution. It could be introduced in Android 14.
How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
Here Are the Best Times To Post on TikTok
Not sure when to post on TikTok to maximize your audience growth? Discover the best times to post on TikTok in our explanatory guide.
aiexpress.io
Conversation is the ultimate user interface
We could also be residing within the golden age of knowledge, however discovering the precise data remains to be a ache within the neck. To sort out this problem, my group and I at Amazon Alexa are constructing what is going to imagine is the next-generation person interface that may redefine how we work together with know-how and discover data.
Most creepy iPhone setting needs to be adjusted
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives a step-by-step to adjust location-tracking settings in your iPhone to protect your personal data and privacy from tracking features.
makeuseof.com
What Is a "User" in Web3?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. How many users does the average Web3 platform have? If you’re curious, you’re not the only one. A recent peak of how many users some Web3 platforms have got even more people wondering. But, the reports may have also opened up a whole new question: What does it mean to be a “user” in Web3?
TikTok for B2B Businesses: Is It Worth It?
If you're connected on social media, chances are you've seen a TikTok video. TikTok has been hugely popular across all age ranges and interests — so is it time for B2B companies to enter the space?
Shopify Shares Data With Merchants to Support Targeted Ads
Shopify is aiming to grow its revenue by helping retailers deliver targeted ads. The eCommerce platform is using its recently announced partnerships with Meta and Google to identify and help retailers reach potential customers, the Financial Times (FT) reported Monday (Jan. 2). “Especially right now, merchants want to be able...
Comments / 0