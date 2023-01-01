ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
Highest Paying Medical Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Not only is the medical field one of the most prestigious and highest paying industries in the country, but medical professionals are also in high demand. Healthcare employment...
Wellvii and Care Daily Partner for Health at Home

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Wellvii, manufacturer of connected smart devices for health and wellbeing, today announced a partnership with Care Daily, a software technology company with AI-based Caregiver services for senior care, to bring integrated solutions for aging-in-place experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005097/en/ myWellvii Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
Hospitals face direct competition from the 'retailization' of healthcare

VillageMD's recent $8.9 billion acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD is the latest chapter in the retailization of healthcare, according to Paul Schuhmacher, a managing director in the healthcare practice of consulting firm AArete. The investment came from Walgreens Boots Alliance and Evernorth, the health services subsidiary of Cigna. Schuhmacher said the...
First Nursing Job: Considerations

Specializes in Cardiac Cath Lab. Has 3 years experience. With the abundance of nursing opportunities, it may seem overwhelming to begin the Job Search. Nurses can work in numerous settings, from outpatient clinics, schools, physician offices, camps, home healthcare, and nursing homes; however, this article will focus on nursing in the hospital setting. Starting as a nurse in a hospital is the more ‘traditional’ path, and although it does provide an excellent foundation for a career in this field, don’t be afraid to pursue those other settings if they truly entice you.
Employment helps adults with intellectual disabilities see what they're capable of

From the age of 2, I have always had at least one close friend in my life who has an array of disabilities. It started with my brother Chase and has expanded outward to his classmates and therapy buddies ever since he started attending motor therapy, speech therapy, behavioral therapy and school. When I was too young to attend full days of school, my mom and Chase were stuck with me. I couldn't be home by myself, so I spent a lot of time in waiting rooms. In those waiting rooms, I'd befriend kids who were like my brother and, at the time, didn't seem much different from me either.
Nursing Home Facts and Statistics 2023

Explore the latest nursing home facts and statistics from 2023. When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it located? Who is in charge? What sorts of activities does the nursing home offer?
Pharmacies And Language Service Providers

The pharmacy sector is essential to the healthcare sector. Helping linguistically varied communities is part of how pharmacists’ roles have developed to meet the needs of our population’s health care. Hence, It is more crucial than ever to access pharmaceutical translation services vis-a-vis interpretation and translation. For instance, 350 different languages are spoken in American homes, according to the United States Census Bureau.
