Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors are 16-2 on their home court. Golden State averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hawks are 6-11 in road games. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24.0 assists per game led by Trae Young averaging 9.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Poole is shooting 44.5% and averaging 24.4 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Young is averaging 27.4 points and 9.9 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 118.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: day to day (ankle), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (illness), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: out (shoulder).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: day to day (ankle), Clint Capela: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

