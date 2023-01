LAUREL- Emma Timm knocked down eight three-pointers on Tuesday night to lead laurel past Fergus 66-42. Timm led all scorers with 29 points with her hot shooting from beyond the arc. Five of the made three-pointers came in the second quarter alone. Alyse Aby added 17 points for the Lady Locos in the winning effort.

LAUREL, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO