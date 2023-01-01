Read full article on original website
discoveringmontana.com
Symphony Under the Stars, Helena
Symphony under the Stars in Helena is a free outdoor concert featuring the sounds of the Helena Symphony. The orchestra comes together to put on an outstanding performance on the hill at Carroll College every year. Crowds of 18,000 attendees are a regular sight at this event, and the last...
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Montana legislator hopeful questions if reservation votes should count
A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries … but they want...
Post Register
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
Bigfork to receive money for affordable housing
The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that more than $3.3 million in federal funding has been allocated to four Montana communities.
police1.com
Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher
We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
After Nearly 50 Years, This Montana Restaurant Is Closing
It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.
Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature
A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
'Wrong-way' driver injury crash reported on I-15 north of Helena
The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting an injury crash on I-15 near the Gates of the Mountains exit involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way.
NBCMontana
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — A woman was sent to the hospital in Butte on Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester tells NBC Montana the woman was struck by a vehicle at the 900 block of East Front Street. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
montanarightnow.com
Cleaning up after the holidays? Here’s where you can recycle your live Christmas tree in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - It’s that time of year again as many pack up decorations and take out their Christmas tree, and many places across Montana are giving former Christmas trees a new purpose. In Bozeman, the Forestry Division provides post-holiday Christmas tree recycling and composts trees to be used...
City of Helena crews work to remove snow buildup on Last Chance Gulch
Residents that live on or near Last Chance Gulch in Downtown Helena likely heard a good bit of commotion as City of Helena crews work to remove the built-up snow and ice on the well-traveled street.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking, firearms crimes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Tuesday after admitting to trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl pills and to firearms crimes. Charles Warren Campbell, 52, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to multiple charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana released the following...
