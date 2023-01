CHADRON, Neb. -- January 2, 2023 -- Already leading the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in rebounding, the Chadron State College men's basketball team out-boarded the Regis Rangers 45 to 30 and converted 16 of their offensive rebounds into 19 points while winning a 74-64 verdict in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action Monday afternoon in Denver.

