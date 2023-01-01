Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign
The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.
Opinion: Narcissistic Leaders Make Unrealistic Demands And Ignore Feedback
Recently, a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss who is a bit full of themselves and a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses full of themselves. In my experience, they caused work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.
Vice
A photographic ode to chaos, euphoria and self-discovery
This story originally appeared on i-D Italy. If life is essentially one long, uninterrupted state of flux, any semblance of stability is mere illusion. Chaos, on the other hand, is inevitable. This seems to be the message behind German fashion photographer Valeria Herklotz’s latest photo book, Chaos, published by Oui Non Editions, which documents a series of bodies in motion, dancing with wild abandon.
MONEY MOVES: The daily routines of 10 founders growing successful businesses through the pandemic and recession
Successful entrepreneurs explain how they structure their days to achieve work-life balance through a pandemic, recession, and economic uncertainty.
Mompreneurs: An Intimate Talk With PlayPits CEO Chantel Powell
Powell says it was shows just like Mompreneurs that gave her the knowledge and confidence she needed to get started.
thesciencesurvey.com
The Lasting Impact of Language Oppression
We are in the midst of a language pandemic. Linguistic diversity is rapidly declining, resulting in the loss of centuries of history, culture, and knowledge. This is the price of our modern, connected globe, yet it can not be addressed without reflecting on trends ingrained in history. Language has a dark past of oppression that reveals an abuse of culture and identity with lasting consequences.
Neel Dhingra: Sharing His Knowledge And Expertise With Aspiring Entrepreneurs Around The World
The world is advancing more and more towards a technologically reliant society. Businesses, shopping, and just everyday activities more often than not are including some sort of technology. In business, many industries have been quick to join in the technological advances, whereas others are still stuck in a pen and paper world. One of those slow-to-catch-up industries is real estate. However, Neel Dhingra, a dedicated, self-made entrepreneur who is a veteran in the real estate world, is standing up and making a difference in equalizing the playing field. Desiring To Make A Change Neel worked in real estate finance...
MindBodyGreen
What Are The Big 5 Personality Traits? Inside Psychology's Core Personality System
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. An individual's "personality" refers to their patterns of behaviors, thoughts, and feelings. To help capture the seemingly infinite number of personalities that appear across humankind, researchers have developed models for measuring their most common manifestations.
Woonsocket Call
Misconceptions Regarding Digital Nomads Exposed and Debunked
As the world becomes more globalized, many people are beginning to realize the benefits of living in different countries. One of the ways that people are taking advantage of this is by becoming digital nomads—that is, people who travel from country to country while working. United States - January...
Comments / 0