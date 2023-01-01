ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
verywellmind.com

Who Can Diagnose Autism in Adults?

Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects the community's language preference. Someone who suspects they might be autistic may...
Healthline

Dementia and meanness

When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
Scary Mommy

How To Spot The Warning Signs Of Developmental Delays In Your Child

It’s natural as a parent to worry, especially when your child is young and so much about them remains a mystery to you. You know there are developmental milestones they’re supposed to meet — you’ve read all the books, you went to the classes, and you’ve heard about it from your mom friends. And although you know that, more likely than not, your child’s development is on track, it’s easy to convince yourself something’s wrong. So, with the constant internal battle between your logical brain and your worried mom brain, how do you know if your baby really does have developmental delays? What should you do if you suspect as much?
outsidetheboxmom.com

What can autism centers do for children with autism?

Autism is identified in 1 in 44 kids. Early intervention helps autistic children develop and gives them essential success-oriented skills. If you are concerned that your child is displaying autistic traits, don’t disappear, you’re not alone. Rather than asking yourself what to do next, you should be asking...
Healthline

Is There a Link Between Bipolar Disorder and Addiction?

While bipolar disorder can raise your risk of substance use or misuse, co-treatment options and other support are available. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by shifts in mood. There are different types of bipolar disorder, but all involve some combination of depressive and manic or hypomanic episodes.
Healthline

All About Clonazepam Tablets

If you have certain health conditions, your doctor may discuss clonazepam with you. It’s a prescription drug that’s used in people with:. Seizure disorders. Clonazepam is used to treat several types of seizures in adults and children. It may be used alone or together with other drugs for this use.
verywellmind.com

Signs of Trauma in Children

Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
KellyR

The Differences Between Tantrums and Autistic Meltdowns

There seems to be some confusion about the difference between tantrums and autistic meltdowns. Both can look very similar, but there are some key differences. In this post, we'll explore what those differences are and how to tell the two apart. Stay tuned for more tips on how to deal with each type of behavior!
psychologytoday.com

Helping Teens Sleep Better

Adolescents need 7-10 hours of sleep to stay healthy and happy. Younger teens benefit from additional sleep. We sleep best when we set up regular patterns of activity, build in a quiet transition before bed, and establish regular bedtimes. Parents can work with teens to build a regular schedule that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy