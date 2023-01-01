Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
ADHD in women: Symptoms develop in childhood, but the signs are often missed
A growing number of adult women in the United States have been diagnosed with and are seeking treatment for ADHD, a development experts attribute to a long history of psychologists, parents and teachers overlooking symptoms in young girls. The national shortage of Adderall, a drug that treats attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or...
verywellmind.com
Who Can Diagnose Autism in Adults?
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects the community's language preference. Someone who suspects they might be autistic may...
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
How To Spot The Warning Signs Of Developmental Delays In Your Child
It’s natural as a parent to worry, especially when your child is young and so much about them remains a mystery to you. You know there are developmental milestones they’re supposed to meet — you’ve read all the books, you went to the classes, and you’ve heard about it from your mom friends. And although you know that, more likely than not, your child’s development is on track, it’s easy to convince yourself something’s wrong. So, with the constant internal battle between your logical brain and your worried mom brain, how do you know if your baby really does have developmental delays? What should you do if you suspect as much?
outsidetheboxmom.com
What can autism centers do for children with autism?
Autism is identified in 1 in 44 kids. Early intervention helps autistic children develop and gives them essential success-oriented skills. If you are concerned that your child is displaying autistic traits, don’t disappear, you’re not alone. Rather than asking yourself what to do next, you should be asking...
Healthline
Is There a Link Between Bipolar Disorder and Addiction?
While bipolar disorder can raise your risk of substance use or misuse, co-treatment options and other support are available. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by shifts in mood. There are different types of bipolar disorder, but all involve some combination of depressive and manic or hypomanic episodes.
Healthline
All About Clonazepam Tablets
If you have certain health conditions, your doctor may discuss clonazepam with you. It’s a prescription drug that’s used in people with:. Seizure disorders. Clonazepam is used to treat several types of seizures in adults and children. It may be used alone or together with other drugs for this use.
verywellmind.com
Signs of Trauma in Children
Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
The Differences Between Tantrums and Autistic Meltdowns
There seems to be some confusion about the difference between tantrums and autistic meltdowns. Both can look very similar, but there are some key differences. In this post, we'll explore what those differences are and how to tell the two apart. Stay tuned for more tips on how to deal with each type of behavior!
Teens and young adults facing spike in anxiety, depression
Whether it’s the stress of a pandemic, political unrest, climate change, social media, young people are dealing with a rise in mental health issues. Given its increased prevalence, CVS and Aetna health are coming together on a new initiative.
Opinion: Parents, here are tips to save your teens from fentanyl
"Pediatricians like me aren't used to our patients dying," writes Dr. Scott Hadland. "A rising threat, however, is forcing all of us -- especially parents -- to grapple with a new reality."
psychologytoday.com
Helping Teens Sleep Better
Adolescents need 7-10 hours of sleep to stay healthy and happy. Younger teens benefit from additional sleep. We sleep best when we set up regular patterns of activity, build in a quiet transition before bed, and establish regular bedtimes. Parents can work with teens to build a regular schedule that...
Study Finds Connection Between Screen Time And OCD In Early Adolescents
While the of phones and other screens is common among kids, a new study has found a link between screen time and obsessive-compulsive disorder in pre-teens.
Agoraphobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Agoraphobia is a kind of anxiety disorder that can severely impact life quality. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.
Comments / 0