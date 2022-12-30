Read full article on original website
Major News Anchor Makes Career Switch at End of the Year
Judy Woodruff will leave PBS NewsHour at the end of the year. Woodruff's plans to leave the venerable news program were first reported back in May, but it was not until November that she publicly confirmed her plans. PBS named Woodruff's two replacements, PBS NewsHour chief correspondent Amna Nawaz and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett. Woodruff plans to continue working at PBS through at least the 2024 elections.
Inside MSNBC President Rashida Jones’ Efforts to Explain and Contain the Firing of Tiffany Cross (EXCLUSIVE)
November 7 was a particularly busy Monday at “The View.” The long-running ABC talk series was prepping the show for the day before the midterm elections — a nail-biting event that ended up with the Democrats retaining control of the Senate and Republicans taking the House. To bolster the show’s panel, led by moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Nicolle Wallace was joining as a guest to discuss a new series she hosts for Peacock surrounding mental health awareness. As a former member of “The View,” Wallace was no stranger to the Upper West Side Manhattan studio where the show is filmed, but the...
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Barbara Walters, 12-Time Emmy Award Winning Trailblazing News Broadcaster & TV Legend, Passes Away At 93! RIP
Barbara Walters, 12-Time Emmy Award Winning Trailblazing News Broadcaster and TV Legend, Passes Away At 93! RIP. The pioneering TV news broadcaster was the first female anchor in evening news. Barbara Walters, the trailblazing television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent who shattered the glass ceiling and...
In An Interview With The Sunday Times On Being Canceled, Whoopi Goldberg Re-Canceled Herself
"It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments," she said after another quote went viral.
Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93.
How Barbara Walters’ Career Mirrored the Rise of Network TV News as a Cultural Force
It’s hard to imagine Barbara Walters as anything other than a marquee-name, intrepid and pioneering journalist. But she didn’t get there overnight. A look back at the early career of the broadcast journalist, who died Dec. 30 at age 93, as documented in the pages of Variety shows the clear trajectory of a well-connected, industrious young woman who was destined to reach the summit of New York media and literati circles. Variety’s coverage of Walters’ climb starting in the early 1950s also neatly tracks the rise of network TV news as a cultural force, and the subsequent evolution of TV...
American journalist and news anchor Barbara Walters dies
During more than three decades on ABC, and before that on NBC, Walters became known on shows like “Today” on NBC and “20/20” on ABC, among others. Her spokeswoman confirmed, “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully at home among those who loved her. She lived her life without regret.”
Media People: ‘PBS NewsHour’ Anchor Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz is an early riser. The “PBS NewsHour” correspondent usually gets up between 5 and 5:30 a.m. and heads out for a run near her Alexandria, Virginia, home. Nawaz is Muslim and a first-generation American; her parents emigrated from Pakistan in 1975. Nawaz and her two sisters were actually raised in Alexandria, a bucolic town a short Metro ride from the nation’s capital. But they spent summers in Pakistan, visiting with extended family.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsRevisiting First Lady Melania Trump's StyleDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in Texas For Nawaz, a morning run in...
‘PBS NewsHour’ Will Court YouTube, TikTok Alongside Public Television in New Anchor Era
The long-running “PBS NewsHour,” which has its roots in broadcast-TV coverage of 1973’s Watergate hearings, is preparing itself to tell stories in some very new media frontiers, which include places like TikTok and YouTube. “We have been thinking about the pace of the show. It is completely different from our commercial competitors. It is slower. It is more calm,” says Sara Just, the show’s senior executive producer, in a recent interview. As people interact with video programming in new fashion. executives are considering ways to make “NewsHour” relevant to new generations while keeping die-hards in the fold. “Are we moving too slowly?...
