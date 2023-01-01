ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
FOX 43

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

PA Farm Show Complex Events 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show Complex is known for hosting the annual PA Farm Show, but the complex is used throughout the year for all kinds of events with more than 1 million square feet of indoor floor space. The PA Farm Show Complex has released...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

26th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island: photos

Central Pennsylvania animal lovers got their new year started with a frigid dip into the Susquehanna River. Hundreds of attendees ushered in 2023 by lining up along the shore decked out in swimsuits, winter clothing or costumes. They plunged into those waters from the shores of Harrisburg’s City Island, where...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
MANHEIM, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Harrisburg: 7 Best Places To Visit In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, a city that has many interesting things to do. The state’s capital is located in the Susquehanna River Valley. Visitors will find a variety of history museums and activities to enjoy. One of the most...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology

You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

When is the PA Farm Show 2023?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show returns in 2023 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. This year’s PA Farm Show will be held from January 5-14, 2023. The first event of this year’s PA Farm Show will not be open to the public. The swine judging on January 5 in the Small/Sale Arena will be at 10 a.m., but the first public events will begin on January 6.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley New Year's Eve celebrations

WGAL was out covering New Year's Eve festivities in Lancaster and York on Saturday night. Our reporters streamed the Red Rose and White Rose drops. You can watch those below. WGAL's Meredith Jorgensen was live in Lancaster at Binn's Park. You can watch that below. This content is imported from...
LANCASTER, PA
WTAJ

Mother charged after son drowns in Lancaster County

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning. The incident happened on Aug. 29, […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

17 Best Restaurants in Lebanon, PA

Lebanon is a quaint city in Lebanon County, southeastern Pennsylvania. This historic city, which serves as the seat of Lebanon County, traces its origin to the mid-18th century. It was once home to one of the country’s largest steel producers. The city is also home to historic sites, scenic...
LEBANON, PA

