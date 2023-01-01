Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Related
2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know
The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
abc27.com
PA Farm Show Complex Events 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show Complex is known for hosting the annual PA Farm Show, but the complex is used throughout the year for all kinds of events with more than 1 million square feet of indoor floor space. The PA Farm Show Complex has released...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
Thousands ring in 2023 watching the strawberry drop in Harrisburg
Thousands of couples, families and friends gathered on a shutdown Market St. in downtown Harrisburg, Pa., on New Year’s Eve to watch a giant strawberry drop and see fireworks at midnight and ring in 2023. With Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams leading the countdown and searchlights scanning the skies people...
Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
26th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island: photos
Central Pennsylvania animal lovers got their new year started with a frigid dip into the Susquehanna River. Hundreds of attendees ushered in 2023 by lining up along the shore decked out in swimsuits, winter clothing or costumes. They plunged into those waters from the shores of Harrisburg’s City Island, where...
abc27.com
Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
nomadlawyer.org
Harrisburg: 7 Best Places To Visit In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, a city that has many interesting things to do. The state’s capital is located in the Susquehanna River Valley. Visitors will find a variety of history museums and activities to enjoy. One of the most...
abc27.com
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible Listera risk
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria. According to a release, Caesar’s Pasta, LLC of Blackwood New Jersey is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti. The frozen manicotti was sold...
Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023
Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
abc27.com
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
abc27.com
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
abc27.com
When is the PA Farm Show 2023?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show returns in 2023 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. This year’s PA Farm Show will be held from January 5-14, 2023. The first event of this year’s PA Farm Show will not be open to the public. The swine judging on January 5 in the Small/Sale Arena will be at 10 a.m., but the first public events will begin on January 6.
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley New Year's Eve celebrations
WGAL was out covering New Year's Eve festivities in Lancaster and York on Saturday night. Our reporters streamed the Red Rose and White Rose drops. You can watch those below. WGAL's Meredith Jorgensen was live in Lancaster at Binn's Park. You can watch that below. This content is imported from...
Mother charged after son drowns in Lancaster County
CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning. The incident happened on Aug. 29, […]
travellens.co
17 Best Restaurants in Lebanon, PA
Lebanon is a quaint city in Lebanon County, southeastern Pennsylvania. This historic city, which serves as the seat of Lebanon County, traces its origin to the mid-18th century. It was once home to one of the country’s largest steel producers. The city is also home to historic sites, scenic...
Comments / 0