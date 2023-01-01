ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, AL

280living.com

All-South Metro Football Team: Local stars recognized

The 2022 high school football season featured plenty of standout moments and highlight reel performances. Now, it’s time to release the annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Football Team. Homewood senior quarterback Woods Ray is this year’s overall Player of the Year, leading Homewood to a 10-win season and to...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball 2023 Signee To Join Team Early

Nate Oats left an extra scholarship spot open for the 2022-2023 season, but a longtime Alabama signee will soon fill that empty spot. Davin Cosby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of four Alabama signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton of his plans to enroll early in the spring semester on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pleasant Grove, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Long Snapper Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama long snapper Gabe Pugh has entered the transfer portal. "I am very thankful to the University of Alabama for four memorable football seasons," wrote Pugh. "After much thought and consideration, I have entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility." The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
golobos.com

UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl

Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Why Alabama will return to College Football Playoff in 2023

Alabama football capped off its 2022 season in style on New Year’s Eve, defeating Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl. Bryce Young put on a show in his presumably final college game, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The defense also played very well, racking up eight sacks and two takeaways on the day.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message

Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening

MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

