ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Unranked Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for second year in a row

Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
waer.org

Three New Year’s Resolutions for Syracuse Men’s Basketball

New year's resolutions have been around for over 4,000 years, dating back to the Ancient Babylonians. The Babylonians were the first people known to hold celebrations of the new year and wrote down their goals for the upcoming year. Today, resolutions include going to the gym more, losing weight, becoming...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Syracuse’s first baby of 2023

Twila Brantley felt her baby drop just after the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Her partner, Cassaundra Richardson, and the small army of children they are raising together pushed her out the door and up to Upstate Community Hospital. They pulled into the hospital lot and Brantley turned...
SYRACUSE, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a class...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County

An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WBRE

One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
OLD FORGE, PA
Syracuse.com

Missing 70-year-old man with brain injury from Camillus found

Camillus, N.Y. — State troopers Monday said a missing 70-year-old man considered vulnerable has been located in good health. Atif Hasan was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus, according to a news release from state police on Sunday.
CAMILLUS, NY
14850.com

First baby of the New Year arrives at Cayuga Medical Center

The first baby of the New Year at Cayuga Medical Center was born at 6:44am on January 1st, 2023, according to a statement from CMC on Sunday afternoon. Weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, Gemma Elizabeth Anderson is the firstborn child of Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson of Ithaca. For...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fred Akshar Sworn In As Broome County Sheriff

As the new year settles in, elected officials at the local and state level were sworn into office. In Broome County, dozens of Republican leaders gathered to welcome a new sheriff. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar took his oath in a joint ceremony, along with members of the county legislature....
BROOME COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy