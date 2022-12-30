ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cronos Group Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $3.5 at 2022-12-05, to $2.54 at 19:42 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Cronos Group’s...
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
CME Group And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), PNM Resources (PNM), Amgen (AMGN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Matterport Stock Went Up By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of. rose by a staggering 16.18% in 5 sessions from $2.41 at 16.18, to $2.80 at 10:49 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Matterport. ‘s last close...
iPhone 15 tipped for better battery life thanks to new Apple A17 chip

One of the improvements coming in 2023 with the iPhone 15 could be better battery life, with Apple's chip maker of choice TSMC (the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) promising increased efficiency with its next generation of silicon. As per Bloomberg (opens in new tab), TSMC has announced the move to...
MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 shows iPhone is losing ground

With 2022 coming to an end, YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his annual Smartphone Awards. After testing many smartphones throughout the year, MKBHD has selected the best phones in eight different categories, which are:. Best Big Phone. Best Small Phone. Best Camera System. Best Battery. The Design Award. Value Award. Bust...
New Intel research charts a course to trillion-transistor chip designs by 2030

Something to look forward to: Intel submitted several research papers to this year's International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM), highlighting their plans to pursue new 2D transistor materials and 3D packaging solutions. The new information backs CEO Pat Gelsinger's previous statements regarding Intel's upcoming microarchitecture design innovations. According to Intel's Gary Patton, the new advancements will keep Moore's Law alive and well for the foreseeable future.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 2 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,916.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is one of...
QD-OLED TVs just got a massive upgrade from Samsung – literally

If you've been following the best TV technologies in recent years then you'll know about QD-OLED (and, if not, here's an explainer). The Quantum Dot OLED technology has so far blown our minds in its Samsung SB95 and Sony A95K models. For 2023, however, Samsung has revealed its aptly-named 'QD-OLED...
IBOVESPA Is 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.93% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Monday, 2 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $106,524.25. The Ibovespa Index is one of the most important benchmarks of the Brazilian economy. It tracks the performance of stocks listed on the B3 stock market.
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Spirit Realty Capital, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (AGD), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), Merck (MRK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (AGD) 9.41...

