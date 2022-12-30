ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TherapeuticsMD Already 15% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and TherapeuticsMD‘s pre-market value is already 15.92% up. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $5.59, 81.67% below its 52-week high of $30.50. The last session, NASDAQ finished with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) falling 0.71% to $5.59. NASDAQ dropped 0.11% to $10,466.48,...
NBC Chicago

Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
Zacks.com

Stock Market News for Dec 30, 2022

Wall Street closed higher on Thursday in a light day of trading. The general mood was buy-the-dip as the market went in for a year-end rally. Economic data showed jobless claims rising even as the labor market remained resilient. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the...
via.news

MicroStrategy Stock Over 28% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) fell by a staggering 28.85% in 21 sessions from $198.97 at 2022-12-01, to $141.57 at 10:45 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s last close...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
WSOC Charlotte

US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
TheStreet

Here's the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The bear market roared throughout 2022. In a somewhat cruel twist, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Jan. 4, the second trading day of the new year. From that point on, it's been a feast for the bears. As inflation was raging at the start of the year,...
msn.com

2 Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Right Now

Growth stocks have been feeling the squeeze of macroeconomic pressures lately. With inflation still coming in hot, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in hopes of getting the situation under control, and the possibility that 2023 will play host to a prolonged economic downturn, investors have broadly turned away from companies with forward-looking valuations.
TheStreet

Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Eyes On China Risk. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, extending a pattern that has dominated markets for much of the holiday-shortened week, as investors continue to track developments in China's Covid crisis and its impact on domestic growth prospects.
NASDAQ

Taiwan Semi vs. Intel Stock: Which Is the Better Buy Now?

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo look into the growth prospects and risks faced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). From technological advances and market demand to competition and regulatory challenges, these two companies face a range of factors that could affect their growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ

Down 28% in 2022, Is Apple Stock a Buy for 2023?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has benefited from robust consumer demand and hopes that easing supply chain constraints will boost the tech giant's prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Apple. When our...
parktelegraph.com

Are Things Looking Up For RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT)?

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.1051, or 14.11%, to $0.85. The RiceBran Technologies has recorded 501 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted RiceBran Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.
via.news

Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

Matterport Stock Went Up By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of. rose by a staggering 16.18% in 5 sessions from $2.41 at 16.18, to $2.80 at 10:49 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Matterport. ‘s last close...
