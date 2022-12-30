The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.1051, or 14.11%, to $0.85. The RiceBran Technologies has recorded 501 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted RiceBran Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

16 HOURS AGO