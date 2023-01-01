Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
via.news
USD/CNH Is 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:10 EST on Monday, 2 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.92. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.223% up from its 52-week low and 0.11% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
ValueWalk
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:05 EST on Monday, 2 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,795.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 54, 99.99% below its average volume of 5746162415.36. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
EUR/GBP Is 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 3.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:08 EST on Monday, 2 January, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.813% up from its 52-week low and 4.233% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
US News and World Report
Storm Cuts U.S. Oil, Gas, Power Output, Sending Prices Higher
(Reuters) -Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the United States, driving up heating and electricity prices as people prepared for holiday celebrations. Winter Storm Elliott brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the United States, with cold...
msn.com
After a rough 2022, U.S. stock futures muted ahead of first trading week of 2023
U.S. stock-market futures were muted late Monday, ahead of the first trading day of 2023. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped more than 200 points out of the gate, but initial enthusiasm quickly waned. By midnight Eastern, they had given up those gains and were about flat; S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were treading water, slightly in positive territory, after similarly shedding early gains.
Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity funds slashed the value of their Twitter stake by 56% in November, according to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, as the social media giant navigates a period of turmoil following Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout.
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
AOL Corp
Mortgage rates increase after six weeks of declines
Mortgage rates increased this week, breaking their six-week streak of declines just ahead of the new year. The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.42% from 6.27% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. That marked the first increase since mid-November when rates began retreating after the Federal Reserve signaled it would slow its interest-rate hikes amid cooling inflation.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: January 2, 2023 | In spite of lower rates, demand remains sluggish
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates dropped around a full percentage...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped by a staggering 32.71% in 21 sessions from $0.52 at 2022-12-14, to $0.35 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
Comments / 0