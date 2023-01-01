SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The last day of 2022 is going into the record books as the second wettest day on record in the city of San Francisco. Jan Null, certified meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services, said late Saturday night that San Francisco received 5.46 inches of rain on Saturday, just shy of the all-time record of 5.54 inches of rain set on Nov. 5, 1994.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO