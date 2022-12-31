Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
The best-kept economic development success stories in Metro Phoenix
Ever since the Great Recession exposed the weaknesses of Arizona’s economy, leaders have made a concerted effort to diversify the types of businesses operating in the state. That endeavor has given Arizona a reputation as a growing industrial market, with tens of billions of dollars being spent by Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) — and attracting other supply-chain-related projects that will evolve into economic development success stories. During that same period, the technology sector has also grown, with nearly $2 billion in funding going to startups based in Greater Phoenix since 2015.
Phoenix New Times
The Best Cannabis Moments in Metro Phoenix of 2022
Cannabis in Arizona is so much more than getting baked. It’s celebrities, an endless calendar of festivals, innovative new products, and a host of historic moments. There’s also a serious side. It’s big money with lucrative licenses, expunging past overzealous prosecutions, and remembering that the rest of the world doesn’t share Arizona’s love of recreational weed. (We’re thinking of you, Brittney Griner.)
azbigmedia.com
Breeze offers sale on bucket list destinations from Phoenix
Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is offering Phoenix residents the opportunity to check off three popular bucket list destinations from their 2023 bucket lists at very low fares. Whether Guests want to go skiing in Utah, or visit Connecticut or...
AZFamily
What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023
On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
Average gas prices in and around the Phoenix area
According to data from the site Gas Buddy, the average price of regular gas in Arizona is $3.31 compared to $3.61 last January.
northcentralnews.net
Festival celebrates Arizona wine
Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona
Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
Fronteras Desk
Removal begins on Ducey's shipping container walls, but questions remain
Contractors hired by the state of Arizona have started dismantling a makeshift border wall made of shipping containers in Yuma and Cochise counties. The containers went up on federal land in both areas, without permission or an environmental impact study. Agencies in charge of the land said the projects were illegal and the state mounted a legal battle to allow the containers to stay. But the federal government didn't intervene to stop the work until December, when the Department of Justice filed suit to force Arizona to remove the containers.
An insider's guide to Arizona lakes that you can fish during wintertime
Flathead Catfish caught from Patagonia LakePhoto by@Nolan520/Fishbrain. Arizona is an ideal destination for winter fishing, with its unique climate and vibrant wildlife. Even during the colder months, you can find a diverse range of fish species in the state’s many lakes. Whether you’re out for a peaceful getaway or looking for a more challenging experience, winter fishing in Arizona should never be underestimated.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of January 2, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 62.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
AZFamily
Taking a glance at Arizona’s 2023 real estate market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a brand new year and a brand new real estate market for 2023!. Real estate agents across the Valley are expecting more balance in the market with more room for buyers and sellers to negotiate. In the Valley, there’s around 17,400 homes on the market. That’s the most inventory we’ve seen over the summer when the market was at its peak of just 3,500. In a “normal” market, there was an average of 35,000 homes up for sale. Several real estate experts say the market is in a good place to welcome buyers with interest rates being of prime interest in 2023.
KTAR.com
Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one
Day and Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing, located in Phoenix, is looking for anyone who thinks they may be the owner to the oldest unit in the city. Older AC unit repairs can be costly and add up overtime. Some issues to look for are abnormal and burning smells,...
azbigmedia.com
2 legal benefits of booking a Phoenix charter bus for your conference
There’s no denying it: when it comes to coordinating a conference, networking social, or corporate outing, Phoenix has a lot of potential for business events big and small. But when alcohol is involved, planning can get tricky. For example, how can you be sure your attendees have a reliable and responsible ride between events? One way is rent a Phoenix charter bus for your conference.
KOLD-TV
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we enter into a new year, scientists are keeping an eye on a new strain of the Omicron variant called XBB.1.5. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 makes up more than 40% of new cases across the country. Right now, it’s most prominent in the Northeast, making up around 75% of cases there last week. So how does XBB.1.5 compare to other Omicron subvariants? We took our questions to Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix.
In-N-Out Burger Files Proposal With the City of Mesa
The new outpost, if approved, would be located in the Gallery Park development along Power Rd.
northcentralnews.net
AlphaGraphics breaks ground
After a decade-long search to find the perfect Camelback Corridor building site, AlphaGraphics Camelback will move into an all-new, custom-built printing facility on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue in 2023. Founded in 1981 and still operated by Tucson native Larry Furlong, the Camelback franchise is the...
Weigh in on Arizona's Long Range Transportation Plan
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is updating its long-range transportation plan, laying the groundwork for the state's transportation priorities through the year 2050.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs order extending employment protections to LGBTQ+ state employees.
In her first act as governor, Katie Hobbs signed an executive order extending employment protections to state employees in the LGBTQ+ community. The order also applies to state vendors and contractors.
KTAR.com
Arizona DPS Director Heston Silbert to retire from post effective Friday
PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Heston Silbert announced Tuesday he will retire from his post effective Friday. Silbert has served as the department’s head since April 2020. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the...
