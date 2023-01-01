ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

ValleyCentral

Best of RGV: Curbside 88 named No. 1 breakfast taco spot

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral’s Best of RGV asked viewers of NBC23 to nominate and vote on the best breakfast taco spot in the Rio Grande Valley. The responses are in, and the votes tallied. And the winner was Curbside 88 Street Food in Weslaco, where business owners Jose Luis and Veronica Solis told us […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Best of the RGV Tamales Winner: Sonia’s Tamales

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We asked the viewers to vote for their favorite tamales in the Valley and they answered; the winner of Best of the RGV: Tamales Edition is Sonia’s Tamales in McAllen. ValleyCentral spoke with Sonia Rodriguez, the owner of Sonia’s Tamales, who was joined by her daughter Felysha. Rodriguez said her business […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

First baby born at DHR Health Women’s Hospital

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Women’s Hospital rang in 2023 by welcoming the first baby born at its facility this year. Ezra Solis was born on New Years Day at at 5:01 a.m., weighing seven pounds and seven ounces. The hospital is located at 5502 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg. DHR Health is the […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Increase in egg prices affect local businesses

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is almost four dollars, which is by far the highest in the last decade. Now with the holiday season over, consumers are also seeing an egg shortage, making it harder for local bakeries to […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Christmas 'Fantasia' coming to an end

A popular Christmas light display in McAllen may be coming to an end after 13 years. Corbet Sparks started his "Fantasia" light show in 2009. He says it's been a one-man show up until this year. He usually puts up the decorations himself, but this year he's a bit older, a bit wiser and his youngest son helped out.
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Shuttle Company Meeting Demand To SPI

Being a kiteboarder, Jason Norwood got a frequent question as a sporting event loomed at South Padre Island in 2021. “How do we get from the airport to the Island?” he recalled being asked. Getting from the Valley International Airport in Harlingen to South Padre can be problematic. Finding...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Man accused of smuggling migrants outside of Rio Grande City hospital

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol arrested a man accused of picking up migrants outside of a Rio Grande City Hospital. Lazaro Barrera was arrested on charges of transporting migrants within the United States, according to federal records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Border Patrol agents received information from […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Pharr hosts first New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) —  As a way to festively ring in the new year, the City of Pharr hosted its first ever New Year’s Eve Ball Drop this Saturday in Downtown Pharr. City of Pharr’s Special Events Manager, Vanessa Soto, told Valley Central, “It’s the first time we’re having this event. Hopefully it’s a successful […]
PHARR, TX
KLST/KSAN

Buñuelos more than a sweet New Year’s tradition

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Few New Year’s traditions are as sweet as buñuelos. Recipes for these crispy concoctions transform flour tortillas into a cinnamon-and-sugar-coated discs of delectable deliciousness, served with or without honey–or more traditionally, with a syrup of piloncillo. The dessert peaks in popularity around New Year’s Eve, but buñuelos are not reserved for […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

VBMC Harlingen retains its Level II Trauma Center verification

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen announced it has been re-verified as Cameron County’s only Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. A news release said VBMC was originally designated as Level II in February 2018 and was the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
EDINBURG, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Weslaco Chamber CEO Earns National Honor

Barbara Jean Garza was in the midst of a lengthy and successful public administration career at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley when a job opportunity arose that piqued her interest. The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce was looking to hire a new chief executive officer. Garza’s initial thought...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year.  Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Pediatric units nearing capacity due to triple virus threat

A pediatrician out of Brownsville says two pediatric floors are nearing capacity. Children are coming in for different illnesses. Emily Terrazas and her three children are starting off the new year at Brownsville's Children's Clinic — all three of her kids are sick. "They're experiencing cough, mucus, a lot...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man with clean record, crashes into home, flees scene

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police located and arrested a man after he crashed into a residence and fled the scene on foot Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Capri St., Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed. Three people were inside […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

