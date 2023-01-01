Read full article on original website
Best of RGV: Curbside 88 named No. 1 breakfast taco spot
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral’s Best of RGV asked viewers of NBC23 to nominate and vote on the best breakfast taco spot in the Rio Grande Valley. The responses are in, and the votes tallied. And the winner was Curbside 88 Street Food in Weslaco, where business owners Jose Luis and Veronica Solis told us […]
Best of the RGV Tamales Winner: Sonia’s Tamales
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We asked the viewers to vote for their favorite tamales in the Valley and they answered; the winner of Best of the RGV: Tamales Edition is Sonia’s Tamales in McAllen. ValleyCentral spoke with Sonia Rodriguez, the owner of Sonia’s Tamales, who was joined by her daughter Felysha. Rodriguez said her business […]
First baby born at DHR Health Women’s Hospital
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Women’s Hospital rang in 2023 by welcoming the first baby born at its facility this year. Ezra Solis was born on New Years Day at at 5:01 a.m., weighing seven pounds and seven ounces. The hospital is located at 5502 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg. DHR Health is the […]
Increase in egg prices affect local businesses
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is almost four dollars, which is by far the highest in the last decade. Now with the holiday season over, consumers are also seeing an egg shortage, making it harder for local bakeries to […]
Christmas 'Fantasia' coming to an end
A popular Christmas light display in McAllen may be coming to an end after 13 years. Corbet Sparks started his "Fantasia" light show in 2009. He says it's been a one-man show up until this year. He usually puts up the decorations himself, but this year he's a bit older, a bit wiser and his youngest son helped out.
Shuttle Company Meeting Demand To SPI
Being a kiteboarder, Jason Norwood got a frequent question as a sporting event loomed at South Padre Island in 2021. “How do we get from the airport to the Island?” he recalled being asked. Getting from the Valley International Airport in Harlingen to South Padre can be problematic. Finding...
Border Patrol: Man accused of smuggling migrants outside of Rio Grande City hospital
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol arrested a man accused of picking up migrants outside of a Rio Grande City Hospital. Lazaro Barrera was arrested on charges of transporting migrants within the United States, according to federal records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Border Patrol agents received information from […]
City of Pharr hosts first New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a way to festively ring in the new year, the City of Pharr hosted its first ever New Year’s Eve Ball Drop this Saturday in Downtown Pharr. City of Pharr’s Special Events Manager, Vanessa Soto, told Valley Central, “It’s the first time we’re having this event. Hopefully it’s a successful […]
San Benito police search for suspect after two Stripes robbed at gunpoint
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police are working to identify a man allegedly behind two robberies of a Stripes store. The man is believed to be the same suspect involved in multiple robberies in Harlingen based on his clothing, police said. A man wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt entered the Stripes at […]
2022 saw rents spike in Valley; multiple factors likely contributed
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Put simply, when rent came due in 2022, it came with a higher monthly cost for many people across the Rio Grande Valley. In Hidalgo County, the average fair market value for rental properties increased 10.55% year-over-year during FY2022, and have increased by 7.34% year-over-year as of the end of 2022. In Cameron […]
Buñuelos more than a sweet New Year’s tradition
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Few New Year’s traditions are as sweet as buñuelos. Recipes for these crispy concoctions transform flour tortillas into a cinnamon-and-sugar-coated discs of delectable deliciousness, served with or without honey–or more traditionally, with a syrup of piloncillo. The dessert peaks in popularity around New Year’s Eve, but buñuelos are not reserved for […]
Bishop Flores to host memorial Mass for Pope Benedict’s passing
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Immaculate Conception Cathedral will host a memorial in honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s passing. The memorial will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Cathedral located at 1218 E. Jefferson St. in Brownsville and will be held by Bishop Daniel E. Flores. In 2006, Bishop Flores was appointed […]
VBMC Harlingen retains its Level II Trauma Center verification
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen announced it has been re-verified as Cameron County’s only Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. A news release said VBMC was originally designated as Level II in February 2018 and was the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive […]
UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found
EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
Weslaco Chamber CEO Earns National Honor
Barbara Jean Garza was in the midst of a lengthy and successful public administration career at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley when a job opportunity arose that piqued her interest. The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce was looking to hire a new chief executive officer. Garza’s initial thought...
Teen charged with murder after 14-year-old ejected from car in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen driver has been charged with murder and a 14-year-old passenger who was not wearing a safety belt was ejected from a car and killed Sunday morning, according to state officials. The driver in the single-car crash was identified as Hugo Ernest Rivera, 17, of Rio Grande City, […]
Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year. Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
Pediatric units nearing capacity due to triple virus threat
A pediatrician out of Brownsville says two pediatric floors are nearing capacity. Children are coming in for different illnesses. Emily Terrazas and her three children are starting off the new year at Brownsville's Children's Clinic — all three of her kids are sick. "They're experiencing cough, mucus, a lot...
Texas woman accused of murder misses court date; obituary confirms her death
An arrest warrant has been issued after a Texas woman accused of murder failed to appear in court. However, it appears she died.
BPD: Man with clean record, crashes into home, flees scene
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police located and arrested a man after he crashed into a residence and fled the scene on foot Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Capri St., Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed. Three people were inside […]
