Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teachers call for forensic audit of Brownsville ISD
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Transparency and equal treatment is why one teacher association is demanding a forensic audit of the Brownsville Independent School District after recently receiving a clean one. The Association of Brownsville Educators says the recent audit does not cover enough and that the district’s financial records should be looked at again. “We’re […]
KRGV
McAllen Pest Control honored by the city
McAllen Pest Control has been honored by the city Monday. They are the first pest control business licensed in the Valley and one of 77 in the entire state. McAllen Pest Control works closely with the city of McAllen, the Parks and Rec Department, as well as the city's courthouse and schools in McAllen ISD.
VBMC Harlingen retains its Level II Trauma Center verification
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen announced it has been re-verified as Cameron County’s only Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. A news release said VBMC was originally designated as Level II in February 2018 and was the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive […]
Increase in egg prices affect local businesses
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is almost four dollars, which is by far the highest in the last decade. Now with the holiday season over, consumers are also seeing an egg shortage, making it harder for local bakeries to […]
riograndeguardian.com
Castañeda: Setting up Prosperity Task Force shows strategic and visionary planning
It was extremely wise of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is set up the Prosperity Task Force to address poverty in his county. It shows excellent strategic planning. The task force can and should give valuable recommendations to the Rio Grande Valley as the region’s economy adjusts to the dangerous impact the pandemic has had on our communities.
First baby born at DHR Health Women’s Hospital
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Women’s Hospital rang in 2023 by welcoming the first baby born at its facility this year. Ezra Solis was born on New Years Day at at 5:01 a.m., weighing seven pounds and seven ounces. The hospital is located at 5502 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg. DHR Health is the […]
KRGV
Terry Palacios sworn in as new Hidalgo County district attorney
Hidalgo County has a new district attorney. Terry Palacios was sworn on Monday morning. He was elected to the position in November. Palacios will serve as Hidalgo County's District Attorney for the new four years. "We're here to serve, and we're here to help wherever we can, and we're going...
City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
Cameron County District Clerk to host passport fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s Office will be hosting a passport fair on Jan. 18 in San Benito. The passport fair will be held at the Cameron County Annex Building meeting room at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The following is required for […]
Best of RGV: Curbside 88 named No. 1 breakfast taco spot
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral’s Best of RGV asked viewers of NBC23 to nominate and vote on the best breakfast taco spot in the Rio Grande Valley. The responses are in, and the votes tallied. And the winner was Curbside 88 Street Food in Weslaco, where business owners Jose Luis and Veronica Solis told us […]
RGV police stressed safety for this weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police departments across the Rio Grande Valley prepared for celebrations, reminding the public to stay safe during festivities. Authorities issued statements that emphasize the prohibition of presence of fireworks inside of city limits, as seen on the Harlingen PD, San Benito PD and Edinburg PD Facebook page. Police advised the public […]
KRGV
UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found
EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
KRGV
New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail
The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
San Benito homeowners react to water main break repairs
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses and homeowners in San Benito experienced a water outage after a water leak happened for hours during the new year holiday weekend. City leaders say the water has been restored but nearby neighbors say they were not surprised to hear about another water main break. “No, you have […]
City of Pharr hosts first New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a way to festively ring in the new year, the City of Pharr hosted its first ever New Year’s Eve Ball Drop this Saturday in Downtown Pharr. City of Pharr’s Special Events Manager, Vanessa Soto, told Valley Central, “It’s the first time we’re having this event. Hopefully it’s a successful […]
Border Patrol: Man accused of smuggling migrants outside of Rio Grande City hospital
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol arrested a man accused of picking up migrants outside of a Rio Grande City Hospital. Lazaro Barrera was arrested on charges of transporting migrants within the United States, according to federal records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Border Patrol agents received information from […]
Bishop Flores to host memorial Mass for Pope Benedict’s passing
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Immaculate Conception Cathedral will host a memorial in honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s passing. The memorial will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Cathedral located at 1218 E. Jefferson St. in Brownsville and will be held by Bishop Daniel E. Flores. In 2006, Bishop Flores was appointed […]
KRGV
Elementary students raise funds for Valley animal shelters
After a month of raising funds, a group of students gave back to the community. Third-grader Victor Gonzalez and his friends began collecting blankets, food and money for local animal shelters last month. "Because it's winter and all the dogs need food and blankets to stay warm for the winter."...
McAllen PD: Two hospitalized by accident that involved motorcycle
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen. At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street. Two people, the rider […]
Comments / 0