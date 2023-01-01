Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Increase in egg prices affect local businesses
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is almost four dollars, which is by far the highest in the last decade. Now with the holiday season over, consumers are also seeing an egg shortage, making it harder for local bakeries to […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Businessman Cycles To Retirement Plan
The way Jesus Mendiola sees it, “you’ve got to move or you’ll go down.”. It’s a befitting viewpoint for the owner of two Trek Bicycle stores in the Rio Grande Valley. Mendiola recently opened a store in Harlingen to go with his existing shop in Mission. He opened the latter business in 2007. A visit to the Trek Harlingen showroom features dozens of bicycles of differing styles, colors and prices.
VBMC Harlingen retains its Level II Trauma Center verification
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen announced it has been re-verified as Cameron County’s only Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. A news release said VBMC was originally designated as Level II in February 2018 and was the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive […]
City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
2022 saw rents spike in Valley; multiple factors likely contributed
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Put simply, when rent came due in 2022, it came with a higher monthly cost for many people across the Rio Grande Valley. In Hidalgo County, the average fair market value for rental properties increased 10.55% year-over-year during FY2022, and have increased by 7.34% year-over-year as of the end of 2022. In Cameron […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Weslaco Chamber CEO Earns National Honor
Barbara Jean Garza was in the midst of a lengthy and successful public administration career at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley when a job opportunity arose that piqued her interest. The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce was looking to hire a new chief executive officer. Garza’s initial thought...
First baby born at DHR Health Women’s Hospital
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Women’s Hospital rang in 2023 by welcoming the first baby born at its facility this year. Ezra Solis was born on New Years Day at at 5:01 a.m., weighing seven pounds and seven ounces. The hospital is located at 5502 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg. DHR Health is the […]
Best of the RGV Tamales Winner: Sonia’s Tamales
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We asked the viewers to vote for their favorite tamales in the Valley and they answered; the winner of Best of the RGV: Tamales Edition is Sonia’s Tamales in McAllen. ValleyCentral spoke with Sonia Rodriguez, the owner of Sonia’s Tamales, who was joined by her daughter Felysha. Rodriguez said her business […]
San Benito homeowners react to water main break repairs
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses and homeowners in San Benito experienced a water outage after a water leak happened for hours during the new year holiday weekend. City leaders say the water has been restored but nearby neighbors say they were not surprised to hear about another water main break. “No, you have […]
Best of RGV: Curbside 88 named No. 1 breakfast taco spot
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral’s Best of RGV asked viewers of NBC23 to nominate and vote on the best breakfast taco spot in the Rio Grande Valley. The responses are in, and the votes tallied. And the winner was Curbside 88 Street Food in Weslaco, where business owners Jose Luis and Veronica Solis told us […]
Cameron County District Clerk to host passport fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s Office will be hosting a passport fair on Jan. 18 in San Benito. The passport fair will be held at the Cameron County Annex Building meeting room at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The following is required for […]
Teachers call for forensic audit of Brownsville ISD
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Transparency and equal treatment is why one teacher association is demanding a forensic audit of the Brownsville Independent School District after recently receiving a clean one. The Association of Brownsville Educators says the recent audit does not cover enough and that the district’s financial records should be looked at again. “We’re […]
KRGV
UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found
EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year. Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
kurv.com
Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe
A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.
San Benito police search for suspect after two Stripes robbed at gunpoint
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police are working to identify a man allegedly behind two robberies of a Stripes store. The man is believed to be the same suspect involved in multiple robberies in Harlingen based on his clothing, police said. A man wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt entered the Stripes at […]
sbnewspaper.com
Conjunto HOF membership drive underway
The Texas Conjunto Hall of Fame & Museum is promoting its new membership drive, which will help fund the completion of its museum projects in anticipation of the grand opening at the Azteca Building on Robertson Street. These projects include the recreation of a recording room as well as the...
U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
City of Pharr hosts first New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a way to festively ring in the new year, the City of Pharr hosted its first ever New Year’s Eve Ball Drop this Saturday in Downtown Pharr. City of Pharr’s Special Events Manager, Vanessa Soto, told Valley Central, “It’s the first time we’re having this event. Hopefully it’s a successful […]
KRGV
New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail
The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
Comments / 0