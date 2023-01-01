Read full article on original website
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
Home prices jumped 13% in Texas in 2022; Valley saw even higher increases
Data from Zillow shows prices across the state increased by about $36,000, or 12.8% between Dec. 31, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022.
December’s freeze highlighted ongoing weaknesses of Texas’ power grid, even without widespread blackouts
Texas managed to avoid widespread power outages during the hard freeze before Christmas weekend. But there's a lot that needs to be done to protect the electric grid against another nightmare scenario like the great freeze of February 2021. December's hard freeze came with no precipitation. Ice could have easily...
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State
The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas
Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Texans are known throughout the world for their grit...
Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
About The January 2023 Cover
One of the biggest challenges each year is finding a painting for Texas Outdoors Journal’s January cover that encompasses all of the outdoor opportunities available to start the New Year. Certainly paintings of some individual opportunity have been featured, but nothing that provides a mosaic of the wide variety of pursuits.
TxDOT: Texas sidewalks, bike lanes to receive funding
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation will make $250 million in federal funding available for sidewalks, bike lanes and other shared paths. The funding will be used in an effort to combat the rising number of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities, according to a news release from TxDOT. TxDOT stated that pedestrian fatalities […]
Texas Standard for Jan. 2, 2023: What does the new year have in store for Texans’ pocketbooks?
Between inflation, high housing costs and gas prices that were all over the place, 2022 put a financial strain on many Texans. The 2023 Texas Economic Forecast from Texas A&M’s Texas Real Estate Research Center may offer some clues about what’s in store for the new year. Here...
Five Minutes with Texas Country Group The Panhandlers
Texas-country group The Panhandlers recently released their new EP West Texas Is The Best Texas. In a group with Cleto Cordero, Josh Abbott, John Baumann and William Clark Green, this band is one to keep on your radar. Where does the name, The Panhandlers, come from and how did you...
All Inclusive Romantic Getaways in Texas
For a romantic getaway that has it all, Texans have plenty of options. These include everything from a vineyard in Florence, to a lake resort in Austin. You can choose from all inclusive hotels and resorts that have spas, restaurants, and more. Read on to find out which ones are right for you.
New Texas State Laws on Education and School Finance to Take Effect in September 2023
Several new laws are taking effect this year and some impact education.Photo byLesli WhitecottononUnsplash. Several new state laws will take effect in Texas on New Year's Day 2023, covering a range of topics including the judicial branch, education, taxes, and construction. Valley Central reports that one of the most significant laws is HB 3774, which deals with the operation and administration of courts in the state's judicial branch. The bill includes the creation of new courts, changes the duties of certain district officials, and provides for public access to the state court document database, among other provisions.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Tasty Non Alcoholic Beers For The Sober Curious Brewed In Texas
Non - alcoholic beer is becoming a "thing" thanks in part to the sober - curious movement and there are several brewed in the lone star state. One is brewed right here in El Paso. The sober - curious movement has been growing steadily since about 2018. More and more...
Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic
Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
Study: Pediatric mental health ER visits on rise, expert says social media plays a role
More young kids are going to the emergency room for mental health emergencies than ever.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead. If you are stopping by a Texas liquor store, make sure you have enough to get through a couple of days because liquor stores across the state will be closed for 61 consecutive hours.
