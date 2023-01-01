ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest

In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
Lord Ganesh

Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State

The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
US105

The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas

Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Texans are known throughout the world for their grit...
a-z-animals.com

Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record

The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

About The January 2023 Cover

One of the biggest challenges each year is finding a painting for Texas Outdoors Journal’s January cover that encompasses all of the outdoor opportunities available to start the New Year. Certainly paintings of some individual opportunity have been featured, but nothing that provides a mosaic of the wide variety of pursuits.
KLST/KSAN

TxDOT: Texas sidewalks, bike lanes to receive funding

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation will make $250 million in federal funding available for sidewalks, bike lanes and other shared paths. The funding will be used in an effort to combat the rising number of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities, according to a news release from TxDOT. TxDOT stated that pedestrian fatalities […]
texaslifestylemag.com

Five Minutes with Texas Country Group The Panhandlers

Texas-country group The Panhandlers recently released their new EP West Texas Is The Best Texas. In a group with Cleto Cordero, Josh Abbott, John Baumann and William Clark Green, this band is one to keep on your radar. Where does the name, The Panhandlers, come from and how did you...
travelnowsmart.com

All Inclusive Romantic Getaways in Texas

For a romantic getaway that has it all, Texans have plenty of options. These include everything from a vineyard in Florence, to a lake resort in Austin. You can choose from all inclusive hotels and resorts that have spas, restaurants, and more. Read on to find out which ones are right for you.
Larry Lease

New Texas State Laws on Education and School Finance to Take Effect in September 2023

Several new laws are taking effect this year and some impact education.Photo byLesli WhitecottononUnsplash. Several new state laws will take effect in Texas on New Year's Day 2023, covering a range of topics including the judicial branch, education, taxes, and construction. Valley Central reports that one of the most significant laws is HB 3774, which deals with the operation and administration of courts in the state's judicial branch. The bill includes the creation of new courts, changes the duties of certain district officials, and provides for public access to the state court document database, among other provisions.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic

Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
