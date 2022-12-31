Juvenile, age 13, charged with stealing car from Wilkins dealership; Leads police on high-speed pursuit; later arrested in Oak Park

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Related
Forest Park Review
Catalytic converter stolen while owner was shopping
A 58-year-old Forest Park woman was shopping at the Forest Park Bed Bath & Beyond location, 215 S. Harlem Ave., the afternoon of Dec. 28, only to discover that, someone stole her white 2015 Toyota Prius’ catalytic converter while she was inside. The victim said she arrived at the...
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
fox32chicago.com
Woman chased, shot at multiple times while driving in Joliet: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A woman driver was chased down and shot at while driving in Joliet Tuesday morning. Around 9:10 a.m., Joliet police responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 36-year-old woman...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigating after stolen construction equipment found at South Side warehouse
CHICAGO - Dozens of pieces of stolen construction equipment were found at a warehouse in Englewood on Tuesday, and a large police presence responded to the location at 58th and South Lafayette. One victim estimates inside the warehouse was $300,000 to $500,000 worth of stolen goods. "They are stealing from...
fox32chicago.com
2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons
CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County bridge vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after graffiti containing racial slurs was discovered on New Year's Day in northwest suburban Mount Prospect. Authorities were called around 2:45 p.m. after someone noticed the George Street bridge had been vandalized, Mount Prospect Police said in a statement. A responding officer found...
cwbchicago.com
Man burglarized CTA attendant booth 16 days after getting probation in a gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man broke into a CTA train station customer service booth and stole the attendant’s purse and laptop while she was making rounds at the Argyle Red Line station. The CTA worker locked her booth at the Argyle Station, 1118 West Argyle, and made...
oakpark.com
Police chief calls 1996 ‘flower shop homicides’ a cold case
Over 30 years before Dennis Johnson’s death, 8-year-old Sukari Thomas, her mother and her aunt were fatally shot on the same stretch of Chicago Avenue. While the perpetrator has not been brought to justice, there is hope the case may be solved yet. “We still evaluate cold cases and...
cwbchicago.com
Video shows burglars raiding Mag Mile luxury boutique on Christmas morning
Chicago — Newly released surveillance video shows a three-man burglary team raiding a high-end Magnificent Mile boutique on Christmas morning. Chicago police released the footage as they try to track down the thieves. CWB Chicago first told you about the break-in last month. In the footage, three burglars arrive...
cwbchicago.com
In moments after 9-year-old was fatally shot, the gun and an adult left the house before cops arrived, Chicago police report says
Chicago police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights on New Year’s Day. Jarvis Watts was found shot inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace around 6:30 p.m., and he later died at Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said.
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
'He just started life': Young father hit, killed by driver who tried to flee in West Englewood
Police said the driver is in custody and charges are pending.
cwbchicago.com
Graffiti artist who killed another tagger in 2012 shot at a security guard after a traffic crash in South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — A one-time graffiti artist convicted of killing another tagger in 2012 slammed his car into a semi-truck in the South Loop last week and then opened fire on a security guard who tried to assist him, prosecutors said. Kristopher Klimala, 30, and his passenger remain hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing in Gary
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash, injuring multiple people in Gary, police say. At 4:35 p.m., the Portage Police Department were in a pursuit of a tan Chevrolet car that had been involved in a theft in their city, according to a state police news release issued Sunday. Portage police ended the pursuit as the Chevrolet entered into Lake County on I-80/94.
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
texasbreaking.com
Man with Class X Felony Gun Case, Ankle Monitor, Caught with Loaded Handgun in His Jacket During Police Traffic Stop
During a court hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Judge David Navarro kept Deray Calcote, 23, in custody without bond. During a Monday traffic stop in Chicago, Calcote was caught carrying an automatic weapon in his jacket pocket; police allegedly found a loaded handgun with an automatic fire switch in Calcote. Caught...
cwbchicago.com
Man critically injured in fall while trying to climb down the exterior of a Near North Side apartment building, police say
Chicago — A man was critically injured Monday evening when he fell from the third floor of a Near North Side apartment complex, apparently while trying to scale down the building’s exterior, Chicago police said. He fell in the 1100 block of North Larrabee, but the building’s address is in the 500 block of West Elm.
Human skeletal remains found in Cook County forest preserve
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday morning in a Cook County forest preserve on the Far South Side. The remains were found around 10 a.m. in the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue, according to a statement from Forest Preserves Police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting at passerby following South Loop car crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a felony charge after shooting at a passerby who was checking out the scene of a Thursday morning car crash in the South Loop. Kristopher Klimala, 30, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to Chicago police.
Comments / 2