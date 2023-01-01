Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
KTVZ
Saints win 20-10 in Philly, deny Eagles top spot in NFC
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-10 on Sunday. The loss denied the Eagles their chance at clinching the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles played for the second straight week without injured quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts has a sprained right shoulder. He might have to play next week in the finale against the New York Giants to give the Eagles their best shot at securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Saints improved to 7-9 and remain in contention for a playoff spot under first-year coach Dennis allen.
KTVZ
Bogdanovic, bench send Pistons to 116-104 win over Wolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, including 17 in the third quarter as Detroit erased a double-digit deficit, and the Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Marvin Bagley Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Detroit, which had lost seven of eight. The Pistons lead the NBA in bench points since the start of December. Anthony Edwards scored 30 and D’Angelo Russell added 25 points in a lackluster performance from Minnesota, which returned home after a winless four-game road trip and lost its sixth in a row.
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Shares Message for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The two players collided during the final play of Monday night’s postponed game, which was followed by a frightening scene involving the Buffalo safety.
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
KTVZ
Doncic scores 51 points, Mavs beat Spurs for 6th straight
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 51 points and the Dallas Mavericks escaped with a 126-125 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory. Christian Wood added 25 points in Dallas’ fifth straight victory over San Antonio. Keldon Johnson had 30 points for Sam Antonio, Jeremy Sochan added 20 and Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and 15 rebounds. After leading by 17 points, the Mavericks had to scramble in the final minute. Doncic had his third 50-point outing in his past five games, including 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday night in an overtime victory over New York.
Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again
Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Predictions: Homecoming part 2.
The crew gets together to tell you what they expect to see when Kansas heads on the road for the first time in conference play.
Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview, Score Prediction
UVA looks to start off the new year with a road win in the Steel City
KTVZ
Embiid has triple-double in 76ers’ road victory over Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joel Embid had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers never trailed in beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on Saturday night. Tobias Harris hit his first seven shots and scored 23 points for Philadelphia. Harris scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the first half to help the 76ers take a 69-43 lead. With James Harden sitting out because of injury management on his right foot, Tulsa product Shake Milton got the start for Philadelphia and scored 18 points. DeAnthony Melton added 17 points. Josh Giddey led Oklahoma City with 20 points and nine rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
KTVZ
Giants rout Colts, reach playoffs for 1st time since 2016
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the New York Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Landon Collins, one of two players from the ’16 team, broke the game open late in the second quarter with a 52-yard pick-6 as the Giants put a final stamp on a surprising playoff run. The Giants are the third team from the NFC East to make the playoffs, joining the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
KTVZ
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton’s debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
Comments / 0