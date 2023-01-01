Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
KTVZ
Weegar gets 1st goal with Flames in 3-2 win over Canucks
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Defenseman Mackenzie Weegar scored his first goal with Calgary and added an assist to lead the Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary, which has points in 12 of its last 15 games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks.
Alex Tuch scores in OT, Sabres beat East-leading Bruins for 6th straight win
KTVZ
Vegas overcomes Forsberg’s hat trick, beats Nashville in OT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nic Hague scored on a shot on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left in overtime, helping the Vegas Golden Knights overcome a hat trick by Filip Forsberg in a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators. Three players had a multiple-point game for the Knights. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, Keegan Kolesar a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone added three assists. Forsberg’s three goals give him 501 career points. He is the third Nashville player to reach at least 500.
Uncertain of future with Columbus Blue Jackets, Gustav Nyquist continues leadership role
Adam Boqvist was mid-sentence during a recent interview when the door to the players’ lounge swung open inside the Blue Jackets' locker room. Gustav Nyquist stood in the doorway. The veteran forward made eye contact with Boqvist, a 22-year old defenseman, and pointed to his wristwatch. “We’re doing some...
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Flyers score 4 unanswered goals to cruise by Ducks
Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to win his third straight start as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Anaheim Ducks
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
