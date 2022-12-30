Once in the database, it will never be removed, and there is no recourse whatsoever. CPS routinely ignores all citizens constitutional rights as it suits them. ‘For the children’, of course. They are above the law.
cps is a badly needed agency. they protect children enough said. some are better at their jobs than others. unfortunately cps has also been used as a weapon by angry ex spouses or really anyone who decides to. so yes its a great agency but can be abused
unfortunately CPS cases unfounded or not are never expunged and will always be on your record. a friend and I shared a house 30 years ago she had a teenage daughter who was running away being unruly and CPS got involved because I lived in the house my name was associated with the case. I only found this out 3 years ago when my daughter had to have major brain surgery and had to temporarily sign over custody of her children because she was not going to be able to care for them. in doing all the paperwork with the courts that case from 30 years ago was brought up and I had to explain what actually happened. the judge took a 20-minute recess so he could read over that case to make sure what I was saying was actually what happened. in the end it all worked out just fine my daughter completely recovered eight months after the surgery and her and her children are now back in their own home. but had that gone any differently those four girls would have ended up in foster care.
Comments / 8