UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL DROPS NEW YEAR'S DAY GAME AGAINST DRAGONS 72-58
The No. 21 UMD men's basketball team lost to MSU Moorhead 72-58 on Sunday. This marks the first time the Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games this season. The deficit leaves UMD with an overall record of 10-4 and an in-conference standing of 6-2. The Dragons got right to work at...
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOG BASEBALL SIGNS FIVE FOR 2024 SEASON
Duluth, Minn.- UMD Baseball welcomes five standout players who have signed their National Letter of Intent for the 2024 season with the Bulldogs. The incoming players include Joe Gizzi, Bennett Klish, Sam Kliber, Hunter Gerber, and Zak Brown. Joe Gizzi. RHP· 6'0·175 ·Woodbury, Minn·East Ridge High School...
