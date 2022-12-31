ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

KRON4 News

2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

Murderer released early from prison linked to deadly hit & run in Aurora

A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022.  Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles...
AURORA, CO
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man faces California hate-crime charge after anti-Asian rant

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with a misdemeanor hate crime offense after he allegedly targeted two young adults of Asian descent with racist and homophobic comments last week as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Northern California. The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon. The viral video prompted police to open an investigation. Jordan Douglas Krah was arrested Monday, and prosecutors filed charges against him Thursday. Attempts to reach Krah on Friday were not successful. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
SAN RAMON, CA
calmatters.network

Facing RHNA: Tri-Valley local officials discuss next housing elements

There seems to be no question in state officials’ minds whether California’s housing shortfall has gotten any better over recent years. According to data from the Construction Industry Research Board, which publishes residential and commercial building permit statistics from all 539 California jurisdictions, the state is projected to have permitted a total of about 452,000 homes in the last four years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami

Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence

In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
BERKELEY, CA

