Tech CEO arrested for peeping in Panera Bread women's restroom in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a Bay Area-based tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a press release. Police confirmed to KRON4 that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the […]
Former Boulder city employee pleads guilty to embezzlement charge
BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder city employee pleaded guilty Friday to an embezzlement charge after being accused of purchasing tools for his own personal use over a period of several years. Trent Fallica, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement of public property. He was given a...
2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
Murderer released early from prison linked to deadly hit & run in Aurora
A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022. Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles...
kion546.com
Police: Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered; suspect arrested
EAST PALO ALTO, California (KPIX) — Police in East Palo Alto said Friday that a woman who recently went missing was murdered and that a suspect has been arrested in the case. On December 6, police and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Aurora
Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon.
Police: Woman killed in Thornton hit-and-run after rideshare left her on I-25
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 25 after the rideshare vehicle she was in left her on the interstate shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Thornton police.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
SF police respond to shootings, stabbing on first morning of 2023
Police were busy in the early hours of Sunday morning as San Francisco Police Department officers responded to three separate shootings and a stabbing, all before 3 a.m.
Two children, two adults rescued after Tesla travels off cliff at Devil's Slide
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story listed the patients as in critical condition, however an update from the San Mateo County Sheriff announced that the two adults in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the two children, aged 9 and 4-years-old were unharmed. SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Man faces California hate-crime charge after anti-Asian rant
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with a misdemeanor hate crime offense after he allegedly targeted two young adults of Asian descent with racist and homophobic comments last week as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Northern California. The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon. The viral video prompted police to open an investigation. Jordan Douglas Krah was arrested Monday, and prosecutors filed charges against him Thursday. Attempts to reach Krah on Friday were not successful. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
calmatters.network
Facing RHNA: Tri-Valley local officials discuss next housing elements
There seems to be no question in state officials’ minds whether California’s housing shortfall has gotten any better over recent years. According to data from the Construction Industry Research Board, which publishes residential and commercial building permit statistics from all 539 California jurisdictions, the state is projected to have permitted a total of about 452,000 homes in the last four years.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
More than a dozen Aurora businesses targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries
More than a dozen Aurora businesses have been targeted in a series of smash-and-grab burglaries over the past week, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Authorities asking for public's help in locating 3-year-old girl, last seen in Millbrae
Authorities say the girl may be a victim of a parental abduction.
NBC Bay Area
Where is Father Castillo? New Answers on Oakland Priest Who Left Country After Abuse Claims
Oakland priest Father Alexander Castillo seemingly vanished in the months after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor. Yet four years later, the Diocese of Oakland still won’t answer many basic questions about the incident, details about what happened, where Castillo is today, and whether the priest might be a danger to children elsewhere.
Suspect in custody after homicide at Adams County hotel
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a hotel in Henderson Saturday night. The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said they received a 911 call of an assault at the Super 8 hotel on the Interstate 76 Frontage Road at 6:47 p.m. When they got...
