A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022. Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles...

AURORA, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO