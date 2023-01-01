Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Esports Virtual Arenas launch virtual reality gaming experience in Flower Mound
Esports Virtual Arenas (EVA) announced that they opened their doors in America for the first time ever, right here in Flower Mound! With dozens of locations already open in France and around the world, they are eager to provide their virtual reality gaming experience in the American market. EVA is...
Warner Bros Discovery Signs Deal With Measurement Firm VideoAmp As Industry Continues To Explore Nielsen Alternatives
Warner Bros Discovery has enlisted measurement firm VideoAmp to track ad campaigns across screens for the company’s network and brand portfolio, which spans sports, news, lifestyle and entertainment. An announcement of the companies’ agreement said it followed the completion of a “first-of-its-kind test-and-learn” process designed to turn up alternative ways to gauge video ad performance. The process has grown more complex as streaming, social media and digital outlets have surged — across a much broader distribution dashboard — and traditional linear viewership has declined. VideoAmp will look to commingle set-top box and smart TV data in order to help ad buyers...
NME
Square Enix will be “most focused” on blockchain entertainment in 2023
Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has promised 2023 will be one of “major evolution and transformation” as the company focuses on blockchain entertainment. Back in 2021, the studio confirmed it planned to invest in blockchain and NFTs after the successful release of a series of Million Arthur tokens.
AVIVA Unveils the World’s Most Advanced In-Vehicle Connectivity Solution Delivering 64 Gbps Throughput
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- AVIVA Links Inc., the automotive connectivity company enabling the most advanced multi-gigabit links for in-vehicle networks, today announced the industry’s first Automotive Serdes Alliance (ASA)-based chipset delivering an aggregate throughput of more than 64 Gigabits per second. Automobile manufacturers have been pushing for standards-based advanced connectivity solutions for the development of the latest generation of autonomous driving and software-defined vehicles. AVIVA’s highly integrated and secure end-to-end connectivity solutions meet these needs by moving vast amounts of data at the highest speeds, enabling ultra-high resolution cameras, LiDARs, radars and other sensors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005211/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Windows Club
World of Warships Voice Chat not working [Fixed]
If your World of Warships voice chat is not working on your Windows 11/10 PC then this post will be able to help you fix the issue. World of Warships is a free-to-play naval warfare online multiplayer game. The game has been developed, produced, and published by Wargaming. But recently, many users have complained about World of Warships voice chat not working. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue.
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
Kojima's Xbox game: 'It was ultimately Microsoft that showed they understood'
The founder of Kojima Productions recently sat down for an extensive interview. In addition to discussing past successes and struggles, the director talked about his recently announced partnership with Microsoft.
The Windows Club
Your device does not support Minecraft Realms
On your Xbox console, you may see the message Your device does not support Minecraft Realms when you try to start a Realm or join your friend’s Realm even with an invite to join. This post offers the most applicable fixes to the issue on your console. Affected console...
hypebeast.com
Hong Kong Is Celebrating 'The First Slam Dunk' With Limited-Edition Octopus Cards
Hong Kong‘s Medialink Group is celebrating the premiere of THE FIRST SLAM DUNK by releasing a commemorative MTR Octopus card. Made for manga readers who still use the physical Octopus card for their daily commute or collectors of the SLAM DUNK franchise, two sets are available which see the choice of the movie poster graphic with an accompanying lanyard holder, or a collector’s set with all five main characters’ portraits, a numbered presentation box, commemorative coin, and whistle.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
ComicBook
2021 Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Potentially Heading to New Platforms
A popular role-playing game that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021 might finally be heading to new platforms. Much like PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo often snags exclusive titles for its Switch console that aren't of the first-party variety. As such, these games always stand a chance of coming to different platforms on a long enough timeline. And while it remains to be seen if this game in question will be unshackled from Nintendo Switch, one notable insider has suggested that it could head elsewhere soon enough.
A Nintendo console that AV fans will love is coming soon, mark my words
3D audio, 4K, and so much more is possible and, I believe, closer than you might think.
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
ComicBook
Black Clover Gets Ready for 2023 With Special Art
Black Clover has kicked off a promising new year for the anime and manga releases, and it's getting ready for a bright 2023 with some special new art! The TV anime adaptation for Yuki Tabata's original manga series might have wrapped up its run a couple of years ago, but the franchise will be roaring back with its debut feature film later this Spring. Not only that, but the manga is now gearing up for its first real fight of the final arc of the series overall. That means this year could end with a much different take on the franchise than when the year began.
ComicBook
Disney Rings in the New Year With Help From My Hero Academia
Yes, the time has come. Today marks the first day of the new year, and it looks like 2023 will be a busy one for Disney. The company has more movies and shows on the horizon than fans surely realize. This includes a number of anime courtesy of Disney+, and the service is now reminding fans as much with help from My Hero Academia.
game-news24.com
Animated/Samurai Remnant: Koei Tecmo announces action RPG with trailer
Koei Tecmo and Type-Moon announced Fate/Samurai Remnant, a new action-report set to be released later this year. In a first trailer you are taking care of the fantasy adventure. The week before the announcement made by Koei Tecmo, the new Action-RPG, which is going to be released in 2023, will...
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition retail packaging and real-world images leak online
With a Nintendo Switch 2 not due anytime soon and the Switch Pro cancelled, gamers have little to anticipate in the way of new Nintendo hardware. That could change in mid-2023 when the highly-anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is set to launch. Nintendo plans to celebrate the iconic launch with a new console.
Super Nintendo World finally comes to the U.S. in February 2023
Super Mario figure gamePhoto byImage by Alexa from Pixabay. “From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood stated in a press release.
Comments / 0