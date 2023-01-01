Black Clover has kicked off a promising new year for the anime and manga releases, and it's getting ready for a bright 2023 with some special new art! The TV anime adaptation for Yuki Tabata's original manga series might have wrapped up its run a couple of years ago, but the franchise will be roaring back with its debut feature film later this Spring. Not only that, but the manga is now gearing up for its first real fight of the final arc of the series overall. That means this year could end with a much different take on the franchise than when the year began.

14 HOURS AGO