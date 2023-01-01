Rev. Richard Klingeisen Weighs in "On Christmas" and More in the Highly-Anticipated 2022 Holiday Episode of A Life of Giving

Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiance’s Anny Celebrates 1st Christmas Since Son Adriel’s Death: ‘My Family Is Not Complete’
Grieving. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, celebrated their first Christmas since the heartbreaking death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. “Merry Christmas Eve and Christmas to all, I hope you enjoy with your family and important people … my family is not complete,” the Dominican Republic native, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of holiday photos on Sunday, December 25.
TODAY.com
Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce
Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
Happy Holidays! Find Out How Your Fave ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Are Celebrating Christmas 2022
Getting in the spirit! Just like many other families, reality stars from TLC’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé are looking forward to celebrating the 2022 holidays with their friends, family and loved ones. Fan favorites like Yara and Jovi Dufren, David and Annie Toborowsky, Veronica Rodriguez and more stars revealed their plans and how they’re celebrating Christmas 2022 exclusively to In Touch.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
How ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars Celebrated Christmas Amid Parents’ Split and Family Feuds
The stars of Welcome to Plathville made the most of their Christmas celebrations in 2022 following Kim Plath and Barry Plath’s split and their ongoing family feuds. Kim, 50, and Barry, 54, confirmed that they were living separately during season 4 of the TLC show. “Barry and I have...
90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Clegg Prepares for Christmas ‘Get Together’ Following Taeyang’s Hospital Stay
Happier days ahead. 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg is looking forward to spending the holidays at home with her family after son Taeyang was discharged from the hospital. “Getting ready for our little Christmas Eve get together,” Deaven, 26, shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, December 24. “Don’t worry, only grandparents are coming over.”
Popculture
Alan Jackson Reveals Massive Family Update
Alan Jackson just revealed a massive family update that is sure to have his fans elated. The country music icon took to social media to share a photo of himself and his wife, Denise, holding their first grandchild. Jackson's daughter, Alexandra, gave birth to the little bundle of joy, naming him Jackson Alvie Bradshaw. The singer also seemed to indicate that the baby was born on his wedding anniversary, Dec. 15.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins and 3 Dogs: 'Much Love'
The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband celebrated the holiday with their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, in addition to the family's three dogs Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family went all out for Christmas. The How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, and his husband, 47, celebrated the holiday with a family photo featuring their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, as well as the brood's three dogs. "Merry Christmas and much love from Ella, David, Gideon, Spike, Papa, Harper and Gidget," Harris...
Tori Roloff Shares First Christmas Photos of Her Three Kids: 'Love These Memories We're Making'
Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids, sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months, and daughter Lilah, 3, look too cute in their first Christmas photo shoot together The Roloffs are making special memories this holiday season. Tori Roloff shared photos on Instagram Sunday of her three kids posing for their first Christmas photo shoot together, during which her little ones got to snap some pictures with Santa Claus. Tori and husband Zach Roloff's three kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 3, sit together on...
TODAY.com
Craig Melvin continues Christmas tradition with adorable family selfie
‘Tis the season for Craig Melvin to post his annual family selfie for the holidays. "Was so busy enjoying the day I forgot to post our annual pj pic," he wrote in the caption of his post on Dec. 26. "Merry Christmas from the Melvins. Hope everyone is enjoying their family time."
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Rides in Style with New Mini Golf Cart for Christmas
Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, may only be two years old, but she’s already riding in style. The oldest child in... The post Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Rides in Style with New Mini Golf Cart for Christmas appeared first on Outsider.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer’s Relationship Timeline: How the College Sweethearts Made Love Last
An everlasting love. Country crooner Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), for more than 14 years and still seem as in love as ever the day they tied the knot. After first meeting while they attended the same college in Georgia, the pair had an instantaneous connection that […]
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Silly Christmas Outfit As She Returns Home From Tour To Be With Husband & Kids
Carrie Underwood is getting in the holiday spirit! On Sunday, December 18, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, 39, posted a fun photo to Instagram Story, which showed her dressing up in a deer onesie. "Oh my deer, it's Christmas!!!" she captioned the snap. It looks like the blonde babe, who is married to Mike Fisher, is happy to be home with her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, as she's been on the road as of late. As OK! previously reported, the country star took to her Instagram Story in mid-December to show a photo of herself tucking her...
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
90 Day's Sumit and Jenny Appear to Spend Christmas with Family Members After Being Disowned
Sumit and Jenny were pictured with his brother, Amit, and his wife celebrating Christmas 2022 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh seem to be soaking up the holiday cheer after a turbulent year. The TLC couple spent the holiday with loved ones — after this season showed them being formally disowned by his family. In a photo slideshow shared to the couple's joint Instagram account, Sumit's brother, Amit, and his wife are pictured at their 2022 Christmas gathering. "Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas ❤️💚. See...
Nick Carter Shares Family Photo Celebrating Christmas with Wife and Their Three Kids
Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt share daughters Pearl and Saoirse plus son Odin Nick Carter is appreciating the time with his family this holiday season. The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, celebrated the holiday with wife Lauren Kitt and their three kids, daughters Pearl, 19 months, and Saoirse Reign, 3, plus son Odin Reign, 6½. On Sunday, the dad of three shared a cute snap on Instagram of the family of five, plus their pet dog, sitting in matching holiday pajamas in front of the Christmas tree. Carter sits with Odin on...
In the Spirit! See Photos of Your Favorite ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Celebrating Christmas
While not all 90 Day Fiancé stars may be home for the holidays, that doesn’t stop them from celebrating any less!. With the growth of families comes new traditions and beloved 90 Day Fiancé alums David Toborowsky and Annie Toborowsky are starting their own this year as they celebrate for the first time in their new Arizona home.
