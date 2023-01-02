ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch deals in the January sales 2023: Best discounts on the console

By Daisy Lester
 4 days ago

The January sales are in full swing now and there are savings to find across all shopping categories, from mattresses and tech to clothing and air fryers . Whether you’re looking to splash some Christmas cash or save big on pricier items, there are plenty of deals to be found – with top picks including reductions on gaming consoles .

If you’ve got a keen eye on snapping up a Nintendo Switch saving, now’s your chance to bag the console.

Whether you’re after the classic neon model or the new OLED, Amazon has knocked a modest amount off both Nintendo devices in its January sale , and Game has an unmissable bundle deal you’ll want to take a look at.

Since the original console launched in 2017, deals on the Nintendo Switch have been few and far between – and when a discount does drop, the devices sell out fast.

But now that the Nintendo Switch OLED model has been out for more than a year, we’ve seen the price of all three models (including the lite) discounted, particularly during sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

Now, you can save up to £80 in the January sales 2023 – and we’ve found the best Nintendo Switch console deals for you to peruse below. Read on to grab a Nintendo Switch sale steal.

Nintendo Switch OLED + ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’: Was £344.98, now £299.99, Game.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWV6e_0k0B3DYU00

If you’re searching for a Nintendo Switch in the January sales , this deal is not to be missed. “The Nintendo Switch OLED improves upon the original Nintendo Switch in every possible way,” our writer said in our round-up of the best gifts for gamers . And now it comes bundled with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD , a remake of the Link classic. With this bundle deal, you essentailly get the Switch OLED for £10 less than usual and then get Zelda for free. A good deal indeed.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £295, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wF21d_0k0B3DYU00

If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console, Amazon is offering the OLED console with a modest discount of £15. The Switch console is rarely ever on sale, so snap it up while this offer lasts. In our review of the OLED model , we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch, neon red/neon blue: Was £299.99, now £258.73, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPKIp_0k0B3DYU00

One of the most recognisable game consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. You can save more than £40 on the console right now, so it’s well worth snapping up while stock remains.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’: Was £339.98, now £319.98, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Nff4_0k0B3DYU00

If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with one of the newest games, look no further. Argos is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount. The game launched in September, so this is a pretty good deal. You’re essentially paying just £9.99 for the game instead of £29.99. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope follows on from Kingdom Mario + Rabbids Battle (£25.29, Amazon.co.uk ) and sees the famous plumber and his friends jet off away from the Mushroom Kingdom to a new galactic setting to save their Spark companions.

Buy now

‘Pokemon Scarlet’: Was £49.99, now £39.85, Shopto.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1kqE_0k0B3DYU00

There’s a new Pokemon game out, and it will make a great addition to your library – existing Switch owner or otherwise. The new games see players transported to a new region with two new professors, called Sada and Turo. It’s a departure from the other games in the franchise as it’s completely open-world, so there are no restrictions on where you can go. ShopTo has sliced just over £10 off from the game’s retail price.

Buy now

‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’: Was £34.99, now £13.99, Nintendo.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tL2gu_0k0B3DYU00

Save a whopping 60 per cent on the remastered version of the original three Spyro classics this January, including Spyro the Dragon , Spyro 2 Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro Year of the Dragon . With the same sick burns and flaming attitude we’re used to from Spyro, this game has more than 100 levels, graphical updates and improved gameplay controls, and will deliver a dose of nostalgia for cheap. The deal lasts until 8 January, so get your skates on.

Buy now

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £44.99, now £33.29, Nintendo.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3wcD_0k0B3DYU00

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained Nintendo’s hottest-selling game on the Switch since it first launched in 2017, and for good reason. It improves on the classic Mario Kart formula in just about every conceivable way, with plenty of tracks, characters and karts to choose from. The Nintendo Switch online subscription will also mean you can take your races online with friends and other Switch owners around the world. The game is 33 per cent off until 8 January.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter collection Switch game and case bundle: Was £29.99, now £23.99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehVFz_0k0B3DYU00

There’s currently 20 per cent off this Lego Harry Potter Switch bundle, which includes two games and a case. Compatible with a Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo Switch OLED, the games are the Lego Harry Potter years 1-4 and years 5-7. Plus, the yellow case is sure to be a winner with Lego fans, with it depicting the famous brick pattern too.

Buy now

The Independent

The Independent

