ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
stillrealtous.com
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
nodq.com
Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television
Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
ewrestlingnews.com
Karen Jarrett Claims Kurt Angle Made Threats and Disrespected Jeff Jarrett
Karen Jarrett is unhappy about the narrative that Jeff Jarrett stole her away from Kurt Angle a decade ago and took to Twitter to make it clear that wasn’t the case as her marriage to Kurt was already over. Karen noted that she sent out her tweets after some...
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes’ Return Reportedly Won’t Be A Surprise
As noted on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE began to hype up the pending return of Cody Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past several months with a pectoral injury. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that the creative direction for Rhodes’ return ahead of WrestleMania 39 is not expected to be any sort of surprise.
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Rowan On Baron Corbin’s Dedication To Improve, Necessary Attitude For Recruited Athletes
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rowan discussed Baron Corbin and his dedication to improve, his own journey on the indie scene, and much more. You can check out some highlights from the...
