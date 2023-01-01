Read full article on original website
World Juniors Slovakia Canada Hockey
Canada's Connor Bedard during a break in play against Slovakia in IIHF world junior hockey championship quarterfinals action in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadiens Prospects Finding Success at World Juniors
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). After a slow start for some of them, all six have been contributing and helping their teams succeed at this year’s tournament. Starting in the medal rounds, Owen Beck will join the Canadian team, making a total of seven prospects, but since he has yet to play, he is not included in this article. Here is a look at how Montreal’s prospects are fairing at the WJC so far.
Bruins Take In Fenway Park Ahead Of 2023 Winter Classic
It was an exciting Sunday for the Bruins as the team was at Fenway Park ahead of the 2023 Winter Classic. Boston will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for its fourth Winter Classic. David Pastrnak and the goaltenders have teased what they will be sporting for the big event, and the Black and Gold got to have some fun prior to practice Sunday, including Connor Clifton and Matt Grzelcyk showing off their baseball skills.
VGK to Participate in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle
VEGAS (January 2, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League announced today, January 2, the club's participation in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
Fenway Park transforms for NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic
BOSTON — (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop...
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
Winter Classic preparation for Bruins, Penguins going 'according to plan'
BOSTON -- A rainy New Year's Eve required the ice crew to work overtime, but the rink was ready for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins to practice Sunday, and everything is on track for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday (2 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).
Kings honor Edler for 1,000 NHL games with pregame ceremony
Defenseman joined by family on the ice, receives painting from teammates. Before tonight's matchup against the Stars, the Kings honored Alexander Edler for playing in his 1000th career NHL game. 07:34 •. Alexander Edler was honored by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday for playing 1,000 NHL games. Edler, a...
Video Review: SJS @ CHI - 15:53 of the Second Period
Video review determined that the puck deflected off the skate of San Jose's Marc-Edouard Vlasic and that there was no distinct kicking motion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
RELEASE: Oilers, EOCF team up with Canada-Ukraine Foundation
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and Community Foundation are teaming up with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to support the millions of Ukrainians impacted by the tragic events unfolding in their country. The Oilers will be showing their unwavering support during the Stand With Ukraine game on Thursday, January...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Capitals
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Buffalo Sabres conclude their three-game road trip tonight against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. The Sabres did not hold media availability following their morning skate out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during their game against Cincinnati on Monday. The Bills issued the following statement at 1:48 a.m. -
Bell Biv DeVoe hits high note with Winter Classic national anthem
BOSTON -- Bell Biv DeVoe has done a lot of cool things during more than 40 years in the music business. But the trio was having trouble trying to find many that topped singing the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2023 Discover Winter Classic before the game between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday.
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
Lightning sign defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year contract extension
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year contract extension worth an AAV of $1.125 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Perbix, 24, made his NHL debut with the Lightning October 18 versus Philadelphia and has skated in 29...
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
Kraken to Host 2024 'Classic'
NHL's annual outdoor coming to Seattle next Jan. 1 at the Mariners' T-Mobile Park, Kraken vs. Vegas, pinnacle of three-day celebration of the sport's roots. On Monday, when an outdoor rink built at baseball's Fenway Park proved to be the epicenter of the NHL, the league announced another ballpark close to our Seattle baseball hearts, T-Mobile Park, will be the site of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Jan. 1, 2024, game will be the 15th Winter Classic, this one featuring the Kraken hosting Vegas, a first for both expansion teams.
