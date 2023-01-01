From the age of 2, I have always had at least one close friend in my life who has an array of disabilities. It started with my brother Chase and has expanded outward to his classmates and therapy buddies ever since he started attending motor therapy, speech therapy, behavioral therapy and school. When I was too young to attend full days of school, my mom and Chase were stuck with me. I couldn't be home by myself, so I spent a lot of time in waiting rooms. In those waiting rooms, I'd befriend kids who were like my brother and, at the time, didn't seem much different from me either.

