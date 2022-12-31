The Rutgers men’s basketball team fell to Iowa 76-65 this afternoon. The loss snapped the Scarlet Knights' (11-5, 3-2) five-game win streak. The Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) got off to a fast start scoring the first 8 points of the game and holding Rutgers scoreless in the first four minutes of the game. The Knights would be chasing Iowa for the rest of the first half.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO