State College, PA

Daily Targum

Rutgers women's basketball falls to No. 13 Maryland at home

The Rutgers women’s basketball team was defeated by No. 13 Maryland in its first game of the New Year by a score of 78-67. The Scarlet Knights (6-10, 0-4) fell to the Terrapins (12-3, 3-1) despite outscoring them 23-11 in the fourth quarter. Guard Abby Meyers started the scoring...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Deja Vu? Rutgers men's basketball topples No.1 Purdue in another thriller

For a second straight year, the Rutgers men’s basketball team toppled top-ranked Purdue in dramatic fashion. The Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) defeated the No.1 Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1) by a score of 65-64 yesterday evening. After fifth-year guard Caleb McConnell made the first shot of the game, Rutgers traded baskets...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
AllPennState

'He's a Penn State Legend'

PASADENA, Calif. | On Monday night, as Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford toured the Rose Bowl Stadium with a rose between his teeth, Liam Clifford reflected on the two years he spent playing football with his big brother. Sitting at his locker, marveling at Sean's Rose Bowl MVP performance. Liam Clifford summed their relationship and his brother's legacy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Comcast set to raise rates on cable services

Comcast users will soon see price increases on their bills as the company raises fees for a number of services. The company, headquartered in Philadelphia, recently announced that it will increase its rates for customers nationwide by 3.8 percent on average, with different regions seeing slightly different rate increases. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Ellen Eastwood

Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining

There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.

