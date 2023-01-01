Read full article on original website
W. Roger Wilson
W. Roger Wilson, 74, of Lucinda, passed away surrounded by his family at the home of his daughter Jessica, on Saturday, December 31, 2022 after an 8 year battle with Parkinson Disease. Born on February 6, 1948 in Oil City he was the son of Larry and Deleen Schettler Wilson.
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr, a loving husband, father and resident of Clarion, went to Heaven on January 1, 2023 at the age of 80. Born September 23, 1942 in Monroe Township, Clarion County; he was a son of Walter James Henry Sr. and Mildred Jane Snyder Henry Buzard.
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
Robert C. “Bob” Adams
Robert C. “Bob” Adams, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, December 29, 2022. Robert was born September 22, 1955. He was the son of the late Donald A. Adams and Shirley Kifer Overheim. Raised in Clintonville and St. Petersburg, he was a graduate of A-C...
Pamela C. Kelch
Pamela C. Kelch, a resident of 647 Forest Lane, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born March 29, 1931, in Franklin, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Caccavo. Pam was employed in the office of Dr. John W. Bailey for 28 years.
Twilla Lorraine Snyder
Twilla Lorraine Snyder, of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on September 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard. She graduated from the last graduating class of...
Trisha M. Potter
Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1969 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Glenn and Louise (Greenawalt) Terwint. Trisha loved her dogs and visiting with her friends on the phone. She enjoyed baking,...
Helen T. Monarch
Helen T. Monarch, 88, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Caring Place. She was born on December 6, 1934 in Venango County, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Raczkowski) Lazo. She married, the love of her life, Francis A. Monarch on July 11, 1953. She...
Winners of 2022 Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest Announced
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest have been announced. (Photos by Eight One Four Photography.) Best Window – Feldman Jewelers – $100 Prize Sponsor – Galaxy Federal Union. Best Outdoor Display – Benjamin’s Roadhouse – $100 Prize Sponsor –...
Gary R. Boal Sr.
Gary R. Boal Sr., 68, of Seneca, passed away Thursday Dec. 29, 2022, after a period of declining health. A memorial dinner will be held on January 7, 2023 at 1PM at the Seneca United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media...
Luke Andrew Stroup
Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival. Luke was born on May 6, 1989, in Titusville to James Stroup Jr. and Debborah (Hulings) Stroup. He married Elizabeth McKean on November 12, 2010. He was a...
SPONSORED: YMCA Hiring for Multiple Positions
The YMCA is hiring. Find a career that makes a difference in your community. Group Exercise Instructors – Clarion & Oil City YMCA. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible. To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Emma Davis by email at ocywellness@oilcityymca.net.
Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Banana Sundae Dessert
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Banana Sundae Dessert – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This banana sundae dessert is sure to be a family favorite!. 6 cups chocolate chip ice cream, softened if necessary. 4 large firm bananas, sliced. 2 jars (11-3/4 ounces each) of hot...
Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Fresh blueberries, lemon peel, and a quick glaze really perk up the flavor!. Ingredients. 1 large egg, room temperature, lightly beaten. 1/3 cup sugar. 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest. 2/3 cup...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dreamy Fruit Dip
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dreamy Fruit Dip – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 carton (8 ounces) of frozen whipped topping, thawed. -In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Beat in marshmallow creme. Fold in whipped topping. Serve with fruit. Store in the refrigerator.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. New Year’s Day – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
SPONSORED: Top Tier Federal Credit Union Gives Members $350,000
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – For the past seven years, Top Tier Federal Credit Union has been able to give members a total of $2.2 million dollars through the Special Bonus Dividend. In October 2022, the Board of Directors approved $350,000 that eligible members will receive at the beginning of...
