Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of ...
Kirby Smart reflects on Georgia's comeback in Peach Bowl, similarities with TCU
Following Georgia’s impressive comeback win over Ohio State on Saturday, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reflected on the win and talked about the game ahead against TCU during an appearance on College GameDay on ESPN. Georgia, led by Stetson Bennett, crawled back into the game and ultimately won as...
Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M
One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
Three Answers From Georgia - Ohio State
In all honesty, it’s a good thing those of us reading this site don’t have to recover in time to play TCU, because we probably wouldn't make it to the airport. If you take a look at photos from after the game, you can tell Georgia’s players and coaches are a mix of elated by emotionally drained. Now, the challenge of getting home late and having to travel cross-country awaits Georgia against a TCU team that wrapped its game up four hours earlier and is half a country closer. Odds are good that at the worry of not enough practice time crossed Kirby Smart’s mind late Saturday/early Sunday.
Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite in National Title Game
After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"
ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday
ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
Where will the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship be played?
LOS ANGELES — With UGA winning the Peach Bowl on Saturday night and advancing past Ohio State in dramatic fashion, many are wondering where and when the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place. Here are the details. When. The CFP championship will take place Monday, Jan....
Georgia defeats Ohio State in the Peach Bowl – Joel Klatt reacts | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Georgia Bulldogs defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Joel discusses how Kirby Smart and Ryan Day both called excellent games, and speaks on whether a late-game targeting hit should have been called. This post was originally published on this site.
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Athens
Athens might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Athens.
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
