Fort Worth, TX

DawgsDaily

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.  ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of ...
FORT WORTH, TX
dawgnation.com

Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M

One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
dawgsports.com

Three Answers From Georgia - Ohio State

In all honesty, it’s a good thing those of us reading this site don’t have to recover in time to play TCU, because we probably wouldn't make it to the airport. If you take a look at photos from after the game, you can tell Georgia’s players and coaches are a mix of elated by emotionally drained. Now, the challenge of getting home late and having to travel cross-country awaits Georgia against a TCU team that wrapped its game up four hours earlier and is half a country closer. Odds are good that at the worry of not enough practice time crossed Kirby Smart’s mind late Saturday/early Sunday.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"

ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE

