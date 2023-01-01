ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Day: Losing Harrison 'absolutely' impacted game

Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out of Saturday’s CFP semifinal against Georgia, and coach Ryan Day said his loss “absolutely” impacted the game. Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out of Saturday’s CFP semifinal against Georgia, and coach Ryan Day...
COLUMBUS, OH

