This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small TownZack LoveNahant, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Jaylen Brown sends a message to the Denver Nuggets - “We don't get to play them again, so that's good for them!”
Jaylen Brown seems irked by the Boston Celtics' defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the battle of the two conference leaders.
Should The Boston Celtics Sign This 4x NBA All-Star?
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent, and I believe he could be a good fit for the Boston Celtics. .
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown (ankle) available, starting for Nuggets on Sunday in place of inactive Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will start Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Brown was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court in full capacity in a battle of the current No. 1 seeds despite a right ankle sprain. With Jamal Murray sidelined due to left knee injury management, Brown will also start at point guard.
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Loss vs. the Nuggets: Jokic's Triple-Double, Denver's Hot Shooting Snap Boston's Four-Game Win Streak
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 55 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome a 30-point, 12-assist, 12-rebound triple-double from Nikola Jokic. Between the reigning two-time MVP's performance and the Nuggets' hot shooting, going 17/30 (56.7 percent) from beyond the arc, the Celtics, who ...
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
Nuggets HC calls writers 'lazy' who won't vote Nikola Jokic MVP because he's won twice
Considering the history of the NBA, few have given Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic much of a chance at winning a third-straight MVP award this season, if he's deserving or not. On Sunday, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone voiced his displeasure over the silly reasons not to vote for Jokic,...
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
Celtics And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Pelicans, Sixers Square Off Again In Philly
The New Orleans Pelicans finish off a two-game road trip by visiting the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
The Celtics Have Fallen To A Major NBA Foe
The New Year’s Day game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets was certainly a wild one, featuring star performances from some of the biggest names in the game, a wild and raucous crowd, and a basketball hoop that needed adjusting. These are the two best teams in their...
'That's how injuries happen,' says Boston's Jaylen Brown, critical of play stoppage in Denver loss
Fans of the Boston Celtics watching the Denver Nuggets road game on Sunday evening had the pleasure of watching the arena staff work for more than half an hour to stabilize a bent rim interrupting play in the game’s second half, and they were not the only people walking away from that blip nonplussed.
3 Players The Detroit Pistons Could Trade This Season
The likes of Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and Hamidou Diallo are some of the players likely to be traded.
Nikola Jokic adding 1 new move to his arsenal?
After two consecutive MVP wins, Nikola Jokic may need something fresh and exciting this year to win over voters for a third time. Fortunately, he appears to be up for the challenge. Denver Nuggets writer TJ McBride shared a video of the Nuggets star Jokic doing an interesting move in warmups before Monday’s game against... The post Nikola Jokic adding 1 new move to his arsenal? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here are the Patriots’ playoff scenarios heading into Week 18
New England controls its destiny, though a loss in Buffalo doesn't necessarily mean elimination. The Patriots beat the Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday, keeping playoff hopes alive heading into Week 18. Kyle Dugger and the New England defense made timely plays against multiple backup Miami quarterbacks to help get the victory.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown says 35-minute rim delay in loss vs. Nuggets was 'handled poorly'
The Denver Nuggets started off the New Year with a 123-111 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, in which Nikola Jokic finished with a 30-point triple-double. However, the win took longer than usual, and it wasn't due to overtime. With just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Celtics players began noticing that the rim they were shooting on was crooked, which happened as a result of Robert Williams III hanging on the basket after a dunk just a few minutes earlier.
