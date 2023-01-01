ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

numberfire.com

Bruce Brown (ankle) available, starting for Nuggets on Sunday in place of inactive Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will start Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Brown was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court in full capacity in a battle of the current No. 1 seeds despite a right ankle sprain. With Jamal Murray sidelined due to left knee injury management, Brown will also start at point guard.
DENVER, CO
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

The Celtics Have Fallen To A Major NBA Foe

The New Year’s Day game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets was certainly a wild one, featuring star performances from some of the biggest names in the game, a wild and raucous crowd, and a basketball hoop that needed adjusting. These are the two best teams in their...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Nikola Jokic adding 1 new move to his arsenal?

After two consecutive MVP wins, Nikola Jokic may need something fresh and exciting this year to win over voters for a third time. Fortunately, he appears to be up for the challenge. Denver Nuggets writer TJ McBride shared a video of the Nuggets star Jokic doing an interesting move in warmups before Monday’s game against... The post Nikola Jokic adding 1 new move to his arsenal? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Boston

Here are the Patriots’ playoff scenarios heading into Week 18

New England controls its destiny, though a loss in Buffalo doesn't necessarily mean elimination. The Patriots beat the Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday, keeping playoff hopes alive heading into Week 18. Kyle Dugger and the New England defense made timely plays against multiple backup Miami quarterbacks to help get the victory.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown says 35-minute rim delay in loss vs. Nuggets was 'handled poorly'

The Denver Nuggets started off the New Year with a 123-111 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, in which Nikola Jokic finished with a 30-point triple-double. However, the win took longer than usual, and it wasn't due to overtime. With just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Celtics players began noticing that the rim they were shooting on was crooked, which happened as a result of Robert Williams III hanging on the basket after a dunk just a few minutes earlier.
BOSTON, MA

