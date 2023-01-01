TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 113-104 victory over the short-handed and sloppy Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven consecutive games. Vince Carter did it in a franchise-record eight straight in February and March of 2001. Chris Paul had 20 points and 12 assists, but had six of the Suns’ season-worst 27 turnovers that led to 34 points for the Raptors. Mikal Bridges scored 21 points.The Suns played their third straight game without All-Star guard Devin Booker. He’s expected to miss at least four weeks because of a strained left groin.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO