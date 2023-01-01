Chef Guroux Khalifah is back in the biscuit business after closing his last restaurant, Distrikt Biskuit, located inside the Adam’s Mark Hotel, at the beginning of the pandemic. His third home for what he now calls District Biskuits (according to his website, the “k” in “biskuits” is an homage to Khalifah’s last name, his family, his heritage, his craft, and his desire to keep everyone on their toes) is now open to the public and serving his mile-high fluffy biscuit sandwiches in a former Subway building on Armour Road in downtown North Kansas City. The fast-casual space has some limited indoor and outdoor seating, but most guests have been happily lining up on the weekends to take their brunch food to go. What Khalifah started in 2017 as a breakfast biscuit pop-up inside of Lufti’s at 63rd St. and Meyer Blvd. finally has a brick-and-mortar of its own, thanks to help from local developer Dawn Lynne, aka Ilan Salzberg, who helped Khalifah search for the right spot to reopen. With a liquor license in place, he has plans to serve cocktails made from Black-owned artisan spirits including Rally Gin and quality coffee from Black Drip Coffee along with his hearty biscuit creations.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO