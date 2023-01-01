Read full article on original website
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
This Weekend IN Kansas City: January 6-8
Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with happenings all over the metro. If the new year has you in the mood to refresh your home, this Johnson County Home + Garden show is the place to start the year off right. At the 22nd annual show, you’ll meet over 300 exhibitors with expertise in all areas of home and garden. Whether you’re on the hunt for storage solutions, a kitchen makeover, new flooring, outdoor landscaping, or a new patio, this is the spot to get all your spring projects booked early.
At 13, he begged his mother to let him cook. Now this Blue Valley teen runs a creperie on wheels
Last Christmas, Karizma Nola and his family took a trip to Colorado where they came across the most unforgettable crepes, he recalled. This holiday season, Nola has a spatula in hand as he shares his own culinary passion with Kansas City. “I’ve always thought about being an entrepreneur; I just...
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place
Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
My Essentials: Allie Robson
Allie Robson has been a jewelry entrepreneur since she was a middle schooler growing up in Kansas City when she started Cousins Beads with her cousin, Brigid Pikus. That experience offered a glimpse into Robson’s future. Now, Robson and Pikus own Mannelli Jewelers, a private jewelry brokerage firm that specializes in fine jewelry, diamonds, and gemstones. “I’ve always had a dream of becoming a private jeweler,” Robson says. “For years, I’d been helping friends’ significant others navigate the process of buying engagement rings. I saw a hole in the market for a private jeweler who could provide the level of service that clients deserve, and that is how Mannelli was born.” After a one-year stint living in Chicago during Robson’s early 20s reminded her just how special our city in the heartland is, Robson was quick to return home. Now, she calls Prairie Village home base with her husband, Reid, 18-month-old son, and Jackson, the family dog. “Kansas Citians are some of the best people around—loyal, kind, driven, passionate, and fun,” Robson says. “There is something special about this town, and I truly think it’s all the amazing people behind it. It has been a wonderful place to grow up—and now raise a family and own a business. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
Martin City Coffee closes, starting succession of changes
There’s a shakeup coming to Martin City. Martin City Coffee, 131st and Holmes, is closing December 31st. Dos de Oros Taqueria will open in its location this summer. A new coffee shop will take over business at the nearby pastry shop on January 1st. Open since 2018, Martin City...
JCCC’s Long-Awaited Barbecue Pavilion
Johnson County Community College has finally opened their long-awaited outdoor barbecue pavilion next to the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy. The pavilion gives instructors at the culinary academy the opportunity to teach students how to make Kansas City-style barbecue as part of the culinary curriculum approved by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. They also plan to offer adult barbecue classes this summer to those in the community who want to learn tips on making everything from great backyard barbecue to competition-style smoked meats. The pavilion has brand-new first-class equipment, including competition smokers, a wood-fired pizza oven, and la plancha and rotisserie grills so students can master award-winning barbecue techniques right on campus. This outdoor classroom was gifted to the college by Jack Wylie’s family. Wylie passed away in 2014 and was owner of Midwest Boneless Meat and later B & B Meat Co. The barbecue pavilion seems like a fitting homage to a man who built his fortune in the meat industry and allows a whole new generation of chefs to carry on Kansas City’s rich barbecue tradition.
Churches battle inflation as demand for certain services increase
Inflation is driving up costs for Kansas City area churches, leading them to make changes to stay open.
Chef Guroux Khalifah is Back with District Biskuits
Chef Guroux Khalifah is back in the biscuit business after closing his last restaurant, Distrikt Biskuit, located inside the Adam’s Mark Hotel, at the beginning of the pandemic. His third home for what he now calls District Biskuits (according to his website, the “k” in “biskuits” is an homage to Khalifah’s last name, his family, his heritage, his craft, and his desire to keep everyone on their toes) is now open to the public and serving his mile-high fluffy biscuit sandwiches in a former Subway building on Armour Road in downtown North Kansas City. The fast-casual space has some limited indoor and outdoor seating, but most guests have been happily lining up on the weekends to take their brunch food to go. What Khalifah started in 2017 as a breakfast biscuit pop-up inside of Lufti’s at 63rd St. and Meyer Blvd. finally has a brick-and-mortar of its own, thanks to help from local developer Dawn Lynne, aka Ilan Salzberg, who helped Khalifah search for the right spot to reopen. With a liquor license in place, he has plans to serve cocktails made from Black-owned artisan spirits including Rally Gin and quality coffee from Black Drip Coffee along with his hearty biscuit creations.
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?
Living downtown in a city has its advantages. If you’re a Kansas Citian, and you like to be near the heart of the city, you have many living options to choose from if you want an apartment, loft, or condo. Maybe you wouldn’t need to drive to work anymore. If you’re not working remotely, you might be able to walk to work. You’re close to restaurants, the Power & Light District, and the historic River Market.
The Head-to-Toe Specialists
If “self-care”—as in rejuvenating, repairing, and renewing your face and body—is at the top of your New Year’s resolutions, no one can blame you. Let’s face it—pun intended—it’s been a tough couple of years, what with mask wearing (maskne is a real thing) and Zoom calls that reveal sags and wrinkles you hadn’t noticed before. And now that we’re back to in-person events, there’s no hiding behind filters and photo editing apps (guilty) that elicit “you never age!” comments on your Instagram page.
In Your Cocktail: The Primrose
Although it quietly opened last fall, word is already out about The Primrose, the cozy, tiny new bar serving up seasonal craft cocktails in downtown Mission. Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, guests quickly fill every available couch, barstool, table and chair in the house to watch a team of three bartenders shake and stir drinks all evening long.
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KC Black and women-owned restaurant asks for help after damage from burst pipes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week’s extreme winter weather is still causing problems for some businesses around Kansas City, Missouri. Soiree Steak and Oyster House in the 18th and Vine Jazz District had to close their doors because of busted pipes. Anita Moore, the owner and chef, says...
Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers
LIBERTY — The Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty, will be closed to shoppers the first Monday of January for "Restock Monday," when staff and volunteers will focus on sorting donations and restocking the sales floor. Hillcrest staff is seeking community service groups and individuals...
Critical Repairs Made to Hall of Waters with More to Come
The historic Hall of Waters in downtown Excelsior Springs, MO is one of the most unique architectural wonders of the midwest. Constructed in 1936 for $1 Million the WPA project still wows visitors with its Mayan-inspired Art Deco themes. But decades of deferred maintenance have left the inspiring structure in need of a multitude of repairs. In 2019 City Manager Molly McGovern, along with others, secured a Save America’s Treasures grant for $500,000 which was matched by the City’s Capital Improvements Board, a total of $1 Million to begin making repairs to the building.
Kansas City's new and improved airport opens this spring. Here's what flyers can expect
Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and be good for the region’s economy. Supporters said it would likely result in more flights in and out of Kansas City, including international flights.
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
