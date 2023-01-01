Read full article on original website
Related
The Three Best Matches on the ATP Tour in 2022
Alright, everybody breathe. Tennis, the sport that never, ever sleeps, has once again barely taken paused to catch its breath, rolling immediately from the 2022 season to the 2023 season; without even waiting for the calendar to roll over with it. By the time the ball drops in Times Square, taking us from one year to the next, we’ll already by 3 days into the shiny new joint ATP/WTA team competition, the United Cup, and its no brakes, full steam ahead to the Australian Open from there. But before we dive head first into our coverage of the new season, let’s first pay tribute to the 365 days of tennis which consumed us in 2022. While there were any number of absolutely terrific clashes on the ATP tour this year, only a handful ascended to truly ‘classic’ status. We could spend all day debating which matches deserve a spot in the pantheon of the years’ greatest, and the variation on other lists that have been published only affirms what an incredible year it was. I had the unfortunate self-imposed task of narrowing my choices to just three (while granting myself the crutch of an ‘honourable mentions section, of course). Here are the three best matches of 2022 on the ATP tour, as chosen by yours truly.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy declines invite to next PGA Tour event as LIV Golf dealt huge blow
Rory McIlroy is the only PGA Tour winner of last season to refuse an invite to compete in this week's Tournament of Champions at famed Kapalua in Hawaii. McIlroy, who starts 2023 as the World No.1, last played in this tournament on the Plantation Course back in 2019. That marked...
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
wtatennis.com
Gauff, Raducanu, Venus Williams highlight Auckland draw
No.1 seed Coco Gauff leads the singles main draw for the ASB Classic, which begins on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. Four Grand Slam champions join Gauff in the WTA 250 event. Auckland is returning to the Hologic WTA Tour calendar for the first time since 2020, where Serena Williams...
Novak Djokovic handed warm welcome by fans on return in Adelaide
Novak Djokovic made a losing return to Australia but received an enthusiastic welcome from fans at the Adelaide International. Twelve months after he was deported as a risk to public health because of his refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Djokovic has returned to the country following the decision to overturn his visa ban.
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Carballes Baena into second round
Roberto Carballes Baena won against Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Carballes Baena, ranked No 74, will play top seed Marin Čilić next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex,...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Griekspoor advances to second round
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor defeated Spaniard Jaume Munar, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Italian Marco Cecchinato and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Draw confirmed for 2023 Adelaide International 1 including Muguruza-Andreescu, Rybakina-Collins in first round
The WTA Adelaide International will run from the 1st till the 8th of January and we'll see some amazing matchups in the packed event with Jabeur as the top seed. Ons Jabeur is the top seed of this event and she'll have to go through some strong opposition if she hopes to win the trophy. Jabeur has a bye to start but might face Sorana Cirstea in round two and that's anything but an easy matchup. The second seed is Sabalenka and her second round matchup might feature Samsonova who is a tough player to beat.
atptour.com
Brkic/Escobar Oust Djokovic/Pospisil In Adelaide
The first match of the season for Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar will certainly be a memorable one. The unseeded duo eliminated Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1. The standing-room-only crowd backed Djokovic, with several fans waving Serbian...
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
wtatennis.com
Zheng Qinwen saves match point, ousts Kontaveit in Adelaide thriller
If the first match of the new season is anything to go by, there's no reason to believe Zheng Qinwen won't continue to soar up the Hologic WTA Tour rankings in 2023. The 2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year knocked off No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit in dramatic fashion on Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7), a 2-hour, 28-minute thriller in which she saved a match point in the final set.
tennismajors.com
Evans clinches British victory over Spain to advance to United Cup City Final
After Paula Badosa managed to keep Spanish hopes alive with a three-set win over Harriet Dart in the first rubber of the day, Great Britain’s Dan Evans defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas in another three-setter to clinch a British win in the United Cup Group D tie. With two wins in...
NEWS10 ABC
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States moved past Germany Monday to reach the City Finals at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Team USA will qualify from Group C to face Great...
Comments / 0