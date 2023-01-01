Alright, everybody breathe. Tennis, the sport that never, ever sleeps, has once again barely taken paused to catch its breath, rolling immediately from the 2022 season to the 2023 season; without even waiting for the calendar to roll over with it. By the time the ball drops in Times Square, taking us from one year to the next, we’ll already by 3 days into the shiny new joint ATP/WTA team competition, the United Cup, and its no brakes, full steam ahead to the Australian Open from there. But before we dive head first into our coverage of the new season, let’s first pay tribute to the 365 days of tennis which consumed us in 2022. While there were any number of absolutely terrific clashes on the ATP tour this year, only a handful ascended to truly ‘classic’ status. We could spend all day debating which matches deserve a spot in the pantheon of the years’ greatest, and the variation on other lists that have been published only affirms what an incredible year it was. I had the unfortunate self-imposed task of narrowing my choices to just three (while granting myself the crutch of an ‘honourable mentions section, of course). Here are the three best matches of 2022 on the ATP tour, as chosen by yours truly.

2 DAYS AGO