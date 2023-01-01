Read full article on original website
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
thecinemaholic.com
Welcome to Chippendales Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales‘ comes to an end as the FBI closes in on Steve Banerjee. Taking a time leap of five years, we jump right to the day when the law finally caught up with the Chippendales owner. In a short time, the episode presents Steve’s mental state, giving us an insight into the thought process that led to his unfateful ending. The show takes things a step further with its final scene, where a different side of Steve and his life is presented to the audience, making us wonder what could have been had Steve lived his life a little differently. If you are wondering what that ending means, then we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Tulsa King episode 7: a change at the top raises the danger for Dwight
The ground shifts in Tulsa King episode 7, as a changing of the guard is bad news for Dwight. We recap the episode "Warr Acres."
‘Tulsa King’ Episode 8 Preview: The Walls Are Closing In
Dwight prepares for the worst as his enemies plan their attack in 'Tulsa King' Episode 8.
thecinemaholic.com
Best Order to Watch Kaleidoscope Episodes, Explained
Netflix’s ‘Kaleidoscope’ is the story of a group of thieves who plan a heist worth billions. The story is full of plot twists, where lies and betrayals, and murder stain an otherwise foolproof plan. All of this makes the show intriguing to watch, but what makes it all the more interesting is that it has been created in such a manner that you can watch the episodes in any order, and still, you’ll not miss anything. This non-linear way of storytelling allows every viewer to have their own experience with the story and is truly something that hasn’t been done before in a TV show, let alone one that follows an intricate heist. While we advise you to go forward with the non-linear pattern of watching, we understand that it can make things a little confusing at times. If you want to find out the correct order to watch the show, then we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!
BTK Killer's Daughter Sickened To Discover Bryan Kohberger Studied Father
Dennis Rader, who called himself BTK, was arrested in February 2005 and confessed to 10 killings in the Wichita, Kansas area between 1974 and 1991.
‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy’s Cause of Death Revealed
Further details have been uncovered regarding the tragic passing of long-time General Hospital star, Sonya Eddy. TMZ has reported that after an ordinary surgical procedure on December 9th, Eddy contracted a severe infection which quickly began to spiral out of control. She was readmitted to the hospital and placed on life support shortly thereafter–but sadly passed away this past Monday night. She was 55 years old.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Why Halstead Joined the Army Instead of Being Killed Off the Series
'Chicago P.D.' has been known for some shocking deaths, but Jay Halstead's exit from the show wasn't one of them — and there's a reason the character wasn't killed off.
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers: A New Hospital Owner and An Adventure in the Woods
It seems to happen to every TV hospital sooner or later. Some rich person who has no idea how medicine is supposed to work buys a controlling interest in the hospital, leading to chaos and poor patient outcomes. With Jack Dayton set to take over Gaffney Medical Center, will Chicago...
tvinsider.com
‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role
T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role. As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: As Port Charles Counts Down to the New Year, the Hunt for Esme Is On — and the Hook Strikes Again
The countdown is on at Britt’s killer birthday bash. In General Hospital’s preview for the week of December 26 – 30, the holidays aren’t over yet, and neither are the killings. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. The holidays haven’t been extremely...
thecinemaholic.com
Who Dies and Who Lives at the End of Kaleidoscope?
‘Kaleidoscope,’ created by Eric Garcia, is a Netflix action thriller series with an experimental narrative structure. With a non-linear narrative arranged in different viewing orders, the show’s episodes are named after colors. The story revolves around a group of thieves who plan an ambitious heist that takes a wrong turn. As a result, the crew finds themselves in grave danger.
Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron has a WARNING for abusive husband Jacob...
Airs Thursday 12 January 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
thecinemaholic.com
Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained
Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone‘ reaches the mid-point of its fifth season with some significant shakeups. While Kayce and Monica return to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, Rip and company depart to Texas for their new assignment. Meanwhile, John Dutton’s political career receives a major blow after Jamie Dutton strikes against his adoptive father. The lines are clearly drawn, and the war for control of not just the Yellowstone Ranch but the fate of Montana is about to begin. If you wish to catch up on the mid-season finale, here is everything that goes down in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 8! SPOILERS AHEAD!
‘Chicago P.D.’: Showrunner Says There Are ‘No Plans’ to See Jay Halstead On Screen Again
'Chicago P.D.' actor Jesse Lee Soffer exited his role as Jay Halstead this year, and showrunner Gwen Sigan said there are 'no plans' to see him on screen again.
