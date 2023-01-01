Inspired by Fumita Yanagida’s Japanese manga series, ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl’ is a romantic comedy anime that follows the tomboyish and outgoing titular protagonist who has been a childhood friend of a boy named Junichirou “Jun” Kubota. Although she does not look or act in the traditionally feminine way, Tomo is head over heels in love with Jun who sees her only as a friend. The hilarious story of two lifelong friends who think of each other completely in contrasting terms has created a lot of excitement in the fans of the rom-com genre. In case you are also looking forward for the show as well and plan to watch it, then here’s all the streaming and other details you are probably going to need.

1 DAY AGO