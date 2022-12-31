ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

No charges expected for driver after pedestrian hit on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are not expected to press charges against a driver who hit a pedestrian on the northeast side Monday night. Investigators say a man in his 40s was trying to cross the I-35 access road near Eisenhauer Road around 10:30 p.m. But as he tried to do so, police say he was hit by a car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
102.5 The Bone

Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

