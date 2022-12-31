ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KREM

Gonzaga basketball moves up in latest AP Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team continues to move up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 9, up one spot from last week. Gonzaga notched two wins last week, scoring over 100 points in each...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA
KXLY

A calmer start to 2023 – Matt

Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

2022: Heartbreak, growth and community

From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPANGLE, WA
KREM2

Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Shoshone News Press

It's a girl!

COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Details released of events leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho – Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce. According to Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.
POST FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Adult male suspect fatally shot, multiple officers injured after he crashed into vehicles including police cars

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP)—Police have confirmed a man shot by police Thursday after they say he was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, has died. Coeur d’Alene police said Friday that an officer shot Randy Ness, 57, after police received reports of a man ramming parked cars and structures in Post Falls, KREM-TV reported. According to police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on his pickup truck but he...
POST FALLS, ID

