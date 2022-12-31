Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
247Sports
The Classic at Damien: Five-star guard Zoom Diallo schedules a Gonzaga official visit
LA VERNE, Calif. – One of the top point guards in the national junior class, Zoom Diallo, has a scheduled his third official visit for the winter. The 6-foot-4 point guard out of Tacoma (Wash.) says will take an official visit to Gonzaga on January 14th after taking an unofficial visit this fall.
KREM
Gonzaga basketball moves up in latest AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team continues to move up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 9, up one spot from last week. Gonzaga notched two wins last week, scoring over 100 points in each...
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
KXLY
A calmer start to 2023 – Matt
Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
Bonner County Daily Bee
2022: Heartbreak, growth and community
From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Shoshone News Press
It's a girl!
COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
KREM
40-year-old man arrested after firing several rounds into neighboring apartments in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — A man has been arrested after firing several rounds into the Matthews Apartments Complex in Hayden. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. after learning that a 40-year-old Hayden resident was screaming and firing a weapon inside of his apartment. One...
FOX 28 Spokane
Details released of events leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho – Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce. According to Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.
Police: Adult male suspect fatally shot, multiple officers injured after he crashed into vehicles including police cars
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP)—Police have confirmed a man shot by police Thursday after they say he was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, has died. Coeur d’Alene police said Friday that an officer shot Randy Ness, 57, after police received reports of a man ramming parked cars and structures in Post Falls, KREM-TV reported. According to police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on his pickup truck but he...
Neighborhood on high alert as deputies search for elderly man’s killer
The medical examiner identified the victim as 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was killed in his home Monday night.
