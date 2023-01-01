ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
Mother Jones

Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

Voter fraud investigation takes a serious turn for Mark Meadows

At roughly this time a decade ago, Mark Meadows was probably feeling pretty good about his career in North Carolina politics. The Republican had just easily won his first congressional campaign in the state, and the future appeared bright. Local voters proceeded to re-elect him by wide margins in the next three election cycles.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

Kari Lake Plotting Her Return To Television As She Publicly Fights To Overturn Arizona Election Results

Kari Lake lost her gubernatorial race in Arizona — but the former news gal has wasted no time scoping out a return to television, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to Lake said, “Kari isn’t going away anytime time soon. “She’s not going to waste her newfound fame by returning to local Arizona TV —she’s got bigger plans and is talking about doing her own nightly show. FOX doesn’t seem interested but Newsmax would be thrilled to work with her!” Sources revealed Lake, 53, plan while she publicly attempts to challenge her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race. Earlier this...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ginni Thomas admits she was not aware of any evidence of voter fraud when she lobbied to overturn election

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas, admitted that she was not aware of any specific evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election at the time she personally lobbied senior White House officials to overturn the results.In an interview with the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, a transcript of which was released on Friday, Ms Thomas said that she “wasn’t very deep” in her knowledge of specific voter fraud allegations at the time of her lobbying effort, but instead “was basing what I believed off of people I trusted and news...
The Independent

Kari Lake suffers defeat in baseless lawsuit challenging election results

The Republican who lost Arizona’s race for governor just saw most of her lawsuit challenging the management of the election thrown out by a judge.A judge threw out eight of Kari Lake’s 10 accusations of wrongdoing against election officials in Maricopa County and elsewhere in Arizona, stating that she was not using the proper protocol to bring challenges in those areas. Two were allowed to proceed, though the judge did not rule on their merits.It’s highly unlikely that this lawsuit will affect the overall results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. The current state of her lawsuit hinges on...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy