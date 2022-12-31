Read full article on original website
Related
Bigfork to receive money for affordable housing
The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that more than $3.3 million in federal funding has been allocated to four Montana communities.
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
MSU MSU Extension Updates Legal and Financial Information for Caregivers of Those with Memory Loss
BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension has partnered with the Montana Alzheimer’s Work Group, the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Alzheimer’s Association-Montana Chapter and AARP Montana to offer Montana-specific information for caregivers and others concerned about memory loss. The Work Group has a revised website...
Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws
Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol: Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports. […] The post Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
alaskapublic.org
State workers say chronic understaffing caused food stamp backlog
Thousands of Alaskans have been waiting without food stamps for months due to a backlog in the Division of Public Assistance. In December, Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said the backlog was caused by a 2021 cyberattack and a huge influx of paperwork after the state ended its public health emergency. But sources inside and outside the division say the problem goes back much further. They blame the backlog on chronic understaffing and say deep workforce cuts in 2021 sent the division into chaos.
Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover
Montana needs to be sure it can hire and keep snowplow drivers to clear highways, for starters. The state needs to fill open positions at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge as well — with a 40 percent vacancy rate, according to the director of the Department of Corrections. It also needs psychiatric technicians […] The post Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover appeared first on Daily Montanan.
No more TikTok for Griz and Cats? Gianforte Wants Montana School Ban
Governor Greg Gianforte is asking for Montana's University system to implement a ban on TikTok, saying the Chinese-based app is giving the Communist Party the ability to spy on Americans. Gianforte made the appeal in a letter to the Board of Regents and Clayton Christian Tuesday. Gianforte has been at...
them.us
Zooey Zephyr, Montana’s First Trans Lawmaker, Has Officially Been Sworn In
Zooey Zephyr is officially in the House. Zephyr, the first trans woman to be elected to the Montana state legislature, took the Oath of Office on Monday, documenting the process on TikTok. “Day 1 of 90 is in the books,” Zephyr wrote on TikTok, along with a video of her...
Audit bill would protect information, but force state employees to comply
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the language of the bill and the distinction between elected or appointed officials and employees. Montana lawmakers want state employees to be a bit more helpful when it comes to auditing. One of the first bills ready to go as the Montana Legislature kicks off its […] The post Audit bill would protect information, but force state employees to comply appeared first on Daily Montanan.
police1.com
Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher
We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
montanian.com
LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & NEWS
All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Abrahamson, Jamie R. Charged with felony all other offenses. Buford, Jason D. Charged with simple assault,...
hilinetoday.com
The Montana Legislative Session is Underway
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s 68th Legislative Session is officially underway. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen addressed the Montana House of Representatives on Monday, helping usher in the 68th Session. Secretary Jacobsen said, “each member of this body brings a unique value in creating the future of this...
‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised
And away we go! Legislators in both House and Senate chambers were sworn in as the 68th Legislative Session kicked off Monday. Republicans are going into the 90-day sprint with a supermajority and a slew of proposed legislation ranging from constitutional amendments to how to distribute the nearly $2 billion in budget surplus — and […] The post ‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised appeared first on Daily Montanan.
hilinetoday.com
Worldwide Crime in Montana
A major worldwide crime is happening more frequently in Montana. According to the Montana department of Justice the number of human trafficking cases increased from 7 in 2015 to 68 in 2021, an increase of 871 percent. Governor Greg Gianforte encouraged Montanans to support survivors of human trafficking, by spotlighting...
Montana legislator hopeful questions if reservation votes should count
A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries … but they want...
Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’
Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gov. Gianforte announced board appointments
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the following appointments:. Jeff Burrows, Hamilton: A Hamilton native, Burrows has served as a Ravalli County Commissioner since 2012, working with partners to advocate for the responsible management and protection of our public lands. His term will run through Jan. 1, 2027. Susan Kirby...
hilinetoday.com
Co-ops in Montana
Montana has many entities operating in the economy that are not traditional businesses. Based on a study by the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Cooperatives, in 2009 there were 209 cooperatives operating in Montana. By 2018, the number of cooperative establishments had dropped to 151. According to the Montana...
Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature
A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
Minimum wage increases to $9.95/hour in Montana
MONTANA - Minimum wage increased 75 cents an hour in Montana starting January 1, 2023. Now, minimum wage is $9.95/ hour. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said about 23,500 Montana workers, or 5% of the workforce, received hourly wages less than $9.95 in 2022... and are likely to receive higher wages due to the minimum wage increase.
Comments / 1